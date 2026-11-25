Guillermo Alejandro Batres, a certified ultrarunning coach, died after a 500-foot fall on icy Mount Baden-Powell while attempting to rescue his son who had slipped on the trail.

Guillermo Alejandro Batres, a certified ultrarunning coach, tragically died after falling 500 feet down an icy ditch on Mount Baden-Powell in California. The fatal incident occurred on Sunday when Batres attempted to rescue his son, who had slipped and fallen while hiking the trail. Los Angeles County Fire Department and Palmdale Station officials responded to the emergency call shortly after 10am.

The Fatal Incident and Rescue Operation

The tragedy unfolded when the family was hiking roughly three miles up the trail from Vincent Gap. According to family members, the young hiker lost his footing and fell. Batres, who was attempting to summit the 9,400-foot mountain, tried to assist his child but slipped on the icy surface himself. He fell into a steep gulch, which led to his immediate death on site. An air rescue team later recovered the body after an extensive search operation was conducted by authorities.

Also read California dad falls 500 feet to his death after saving son on icy mountain trail

Official Ruling and Family Response

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner officially ruled Batres's death as an accident caused by blunt force injuries, as reported by Fox News. His niece, Jennifer Morse, expressed the profound shock and grief the family is experiencing. She stated that the family is facing an unimaginable loss and is trying to navigate life without Guillermo. To help cover financial expenses during this difficult time, Morse established a fundraising page for the family.

Guillermo Batres Professional Background and Passion

Batres was 44 years old and worked as a certified ultrarunning coach, a specialist who helps racers participate in sports involving distances longer than a traditional 26.2-mile marathon. He received his coaching certification in 2025, according to his Instagram profile. Beyond his professional credentials, he was an avid hiker and outdoor explorer who frequently shared his love for the mountains on social media. In July, he posted a photo with an American flag and a sign reading Mt. Baden-Powell.

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Mountain Hazards and Expert Safety Warnings

Mount Baden-Powell is recognized as the 5th highest peak of the San Gabriel Range and typically receives three to six feet of snow during the winter. Hiking expert Cris Hazzard emphasized that the terrain requires extreme caution, particularly in winter conditions. He noted that on this mountain, there is no room for error if the ground is snowy or icy. A slip in the summer might result in a minor fall, but a slip in winter can lead to a fall of hundreds or even thousands of feet.

Batres had previously described his emotional connection to these expeditions, writing that every new spot brings a mix of fear and joy. He stated that the outdoors brings him peace and happiness. So far, the family has raised $28,922 in donations to assist with expenses. Every act of kindness is helping to ease the burden on the family as they mourn and begin to rebuild. The community continues to reflect on the sudden loss of a father who was dedicated to helping others achieve their athletic goals.