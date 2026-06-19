Israeli ultranationalist leaders, especially National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir,have escalated tensions by calling for the destruction of Lebanon,complicating a newly announced ceasefire with Hezbollah. Their opposition to any constraints on military actions has drawn criticism from U.S. officials and raised concerns about the sustainability of the peace agReement.

Israel i ultranationalist leaders, particularly National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir , have issued inflammatory demands that "all of Lebanon must burn," complicating ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hezbollah . while Israel and Hezbollah reportedly signed a ceasefire agreement on Friday, Ben-Gvir and other far-right ministers have vocally opposed any deal that restricts Israel i military operations.

Ben-Gvir asserted that Israeli security takes precedence over all other considerations and called for a severe,unrestrained response to attacks,stating that for every Israeli casualty, many Lebanese must suffer. His rhetoric follows an incident in which four Israeli soldiers were killed in southern Lebanon. Iranian Foriegn Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned Ben-Gvir's statements as evidence of a "genocidal death cult" in Tel Aviv.

U.S. officials, including former President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, have criticized Israeli hardliners, noting that without American military support, Israel's security wOuld be severely compromised. Vance challenged opponents of the ceasefire to present concrete alternatives instead of obstructing diplomacy. Despite the controversy, a ceasefire appears to be taking effect, though Israel accuses Hezbollah of violations





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