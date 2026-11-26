Standard quantum theory struggles to predict how long a particle will take to get from one place to another, but an experiment with ultracold atoms could help rule out some interpretations

Extremely cold atoms could help physicists answer a long-debated question about quantum particles and time. This may shed light on the accuracy of different interpretations of quantum physics.

When it comes to time, quantum physics fails to answer even the simplest questions. For instance, predicting how long it will take a quantum particle to travel from some point A to a nearby point B has been debated since quantum theory’s earliest days. There are several competing ideas for calculating the particle’s arrival time in standard quantum theory, as well as in its non-standard versions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“ is the first proposal whose concrete implementation has been checked by an experimentalist and has a good chance of being successfully realised in the future,” says Naidon. Boiron specialises in atomic experiments. The researchers’ proposal starts with a collection of tens or hundreds of thousands of atoms that have been chilled to temperatures remarkably close to absolute zero, the, by using lasers and electromagnetic fields. Under these conditions, atoms’ behaviour is dominated by quantum effects.