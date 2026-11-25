Guillermo Alejandro Batres, an ultra running coach, died after falling 500 feet on Mount Baden-Powell while trying to rescue his son. The incident occurred on Sunday in the San Gabriel Mountains.

Guillermo Alejandro Batres died on Sunday after falling 500 feet down a gulch on Mount Baden-Powell while attempting to rescue his young son from a slip on ice. The tragic incident occurred in the San Gabriel Mountains of Los Angeles County, where the experienced outdoor enthusiast lost his footing after trying to help his child who had slipped during a hike.

The Incident Mechanism and Fatal Fall

The father, who was a United Endurance Sports Coaching Academy ultra running coach dedicated to preparing athletes for ultra-long races, was struck by ice after slipping while assisting his son. According to officials, Batres plunged 500 feet down the steep terrain and died from blunt force injuries resulting from the fall.

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Authorities ruled the death an accident, noting that the mountain poses severe risks once ice or snow forms during the winter months. The sudden change in terrain conditions transformed a routine hiking trip into a fatal emergency that claimed the life of a seasoned guide and devoted parent.

Mountain Hazards and Weather Shifts

Mount Baden-Powell is located in the San Gabriel Mountains in Los Angeles County and is considered one of the more notorious hikes once ice or snow forms during the winter. The environment on this specific peak offers no margin for error when conditions are slippery, making falls particularly dangerous compared to summer hikes.

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Weather patterns on the mountain can change rapidly after October as the temperature drops and precipitation turns to ice. Experts noted that slipping on this mountain in winter conditions can result in falling hundreds, if not thousands, of feet, unlike summer slips which typically result in minor injuries on gravel or dirt.

Professional Background and Outdoor Dedication

Guillermo Alejandro Batres was a man who genuinely enjoyed hiking and exploring the outdoors, a passion that defined his professional life as a coach. His role with the United Endurance Sports Coaching Academy involved helping prepare athletes for the physical and mental demands of ultra-long races.

His expertise in endurance sports did not protect him from the sudden natural hazards present on Mount Baden-Powell. The tragic loss highlights the unpredictable nature of mountain environments, even for those with extensive experience and training in outdoor activities and physical resilience.

Family Mourning and Community Support

The community has rallied around the family of Guillermo Alejandro Batres as they begin to navigate life without him. A statement from supporters emphasized that every act of kindness will help ease some of the burden on the family during this painful time of mourning.

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Statements from the community thanked supporters for standing with Guillermo Alejandro Batres's family and offering comfort during this difficult period. The outpouring of support serves as a tribute to a father who gave his life for his child and a coach who dedicated himself to helping others achieve their physical goals.