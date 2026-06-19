Ultra-marathoner Brian Morrison revisits 2006 collapse, finds triumph 20 years later

Twenty years after a devastating collapse just steps from a historic finish, ultra-marathon runner Brian Morrison is sharing his story

Twenty years after a devastating collapse just steps from a historic finish, ultra-marathon runner Brian Morrison is sharing how he turned one of the most controversial moments of his career into a story of perseverance.

Morrison was closing in on history during the 2006 Western States Endurance Run when everything unraveled just 250 meters from the finish line. The collapse sparked immediate controversy and heartbreak, and the reaction from the running community became part of the ordeal Morrison had to navigate in the aftermath. Over time, Morrison began to reframe what happened.

Ten years after the collapse, Morrison returned to the Sierra Nevadas to finish the race he did not complete in 2006.7 people sentenced to prison for $31 million coupon fraud scheme in Virginia Seven people were sentenced to prison for playing a role in a $31 million coupon fraud scheme in Virginia. Savannah Guthrie's absence from NBC's "Today" show this week comes amid the ongoing search for her missing mother.

A Kent man has been charged in King County Superior Court with child molestation and voyeurism after prosecutors alleged he secretly recorded upskirt videos ofGPS error routes semi-trucks onto narrow streets in DuPont neighborhood A road construction project in DuPont caused problems in a nearby neighborhood after GPS devices mistakenly routed semi-trucks onto residential streets.





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