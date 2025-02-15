Ultra-Luxury Real Estate Market Surges in 2024

The United States' ultra-luxury real estate market witnessed a phenomenal rise in 2024, with over 1,700 homes valued at $10 million or more changing hands. Compass reports a 350% increase in sales compared to the previous year, generating a staggering $31.39 billion in revenue. Ten key locations across four states led the market, with California, Florida, and Colorado featuring prominently.

The ultra-luxury real estate market in the United States experienced a remarkable surge in 2024, with sales exceeding 1,700 properties valued at $10 million or more. This represents a staggering 350% increase compared to the previous year, generating a combined sales volume of $31.39 billion. A significant portion of these sales, nearly $23.2 billion, originated from ten prominent locations across four states that dominated the ultra-luxury market.

California, Florida, and Colorado all showcased their presence among the top ultra-luxury markets in 2024, according to a report from Compass.The report identified five leading markets based on sales volume for ultra-luxury properties: 1. **Los Angeles:** $5.3 billion2. **Palm Beach:** $4.1 billion3. **Miami:** $3.6 billion4. **New York City:** $3.5 billion5. **The Hamptons:** $1.2 billionFurthermore, Compass analyzed the average ultra-luxury sale price in each market. Aspen emerged as the sixth-highest market with an average sale price of $1.4 billion. The Hamptons ranked seventh with an average of $1.2 billion, followed by Silicon Valley at eighth with $1.06 billion. Southwest Florida secured the ninth position with $1.03 billion, and San Diego rounded out the top ten with an average sale price of $835.8 million. Felipe Hernandez Smith, Head of Compass Luxury, commented on the market's resilience, stating that the premium market continues to defy expectations with a wave of momentum across the country





