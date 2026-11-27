Comic book retailer Ultimate Comics opened two new stores in Smithfield and Wilmington, North Carolina, on Black Friday, bringing its total footprint to eight locations including a Florida store. The chain is offering a Buy 2 Get One Free promotion across all outlets, with the Wilmington location starting as a holiday pop-up before moving to a permanent mall space next year.

Ultimate Comics opens two new comic shops for Black Friday in North Carolina: Smithfield and Wilmington debut today. The expansion brings Ultimate Comics to eight total locations, including stores across North Carolina and one in Florida.

Black Friday shoppers can get a Buy 2 Get One Free deal across all eight Ultimate Comics stores during the launch. Ultimate Comics Wilmington begins as a holiday pop-up at Independence Mall, with a full mall location planned next year. Comic store chain Ultimate Comics, owned by Alan Gill, has five locations in North Carolina: Ultimate Comics Durham, Ultimate Comics Raleigh, Ultimate Comics Cary, and Ultimate Comics Crabtree, as well as another, Ultimate Comics Florida, with partner Aaron Haaland.

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Well, as of today, Black Friday, he has two more opening in North Carolina for the first time today, making a total of eight comic book shops as part of the chain.