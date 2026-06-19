Ulta’s Big Summer Sale Is Here to Heat-Proof Your Beauty Routine

Keep curls springy, replenish your SPF stash, and find more ways to make the warmer months a breeze.

New season, new beauty routine. Summer has a way of exposing the weak links in your lineup: Suddenly, your rich winterat an impressive speed .

Thankfully, the Ulta Big Summer Beauty Sale has arrived right on cue, making it the perfect excuse to refresh your routine for the season ahead.or replenishing your SPF stash, there are plenty of deals worth snagging. The sale includes buy-one-get-one 50% off offers on select curl products, as well as skin, body, and sun care, plus weekly deals with discounts of up to 40%.

We combed through the sale to find the products actually worth adding to cart, including editor favorites and a fewThis is more than your average texture spray, delivering volume, definition, etc, without stiffness or stickiness. Zeolite absorbs excess oil while silk powder creates airy body and grit, making limp hair look instantly fuller and more lived-in.

"This spray is desert-island worthy," says, contributing commerce writer. "There's zero crunch, yet it gives my hair hold and grip while still letting it move naturally. "Best of Beauty Award-winning Color Wow’s Dream Coat Supernatural Spray "the closest thing I've ever found to a raincoat for your hair," and we haven't heard a more accurate description since. This heat-activated spray creates an ultra-glossy, humidity-blocking veil around strands, keeping frizz and puffiness at bay.

It also offers heat protection up to 380 degrees Fahrenheit and, unlike many styling products, the effects can last through three to four shampoos.

"It makes such a difference without making my hair feel heavy or coated," saysEven if you don’t have damaged hair, you’ll still appreciate what Olaplex’s No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo brings to your in-shower routine. This 2025-winner goes beyond simply washing your hair—it supports stronger, healthier strands every time you lather up.

The star ingredient, bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate , reconnects broken disulfide bonds in the hair, which can be damaged by heat styling, coloring, and everyday wear and tear. Coconut oil-derived cleansers sweep away oil, sweat, and buildup while helping hair feel soft, smooth, and healthy-looking after every wash.products alone, but their Detox Shampoo remains an editor favorite, especially in the summer, when your hair is battling a steady flow of chlorine, sweat, scalp SPF, and one too many rounds of dry shampoo.

This deep-cleansing formula gives your hair that just-left-the-salon feeling thanks to apple cider vinegar, which sweeps away excess oil, product buildup, hard-water minerals, and everyday grime. Charcoal lends an extra purifying boost, while hydrolyzed keratin smooths frizz and softens hair after cleansing. We know you're supposed to choose a moisturizer based on your skin type, but La Roche-Posay’s Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer is one of those rare formulas that seems to get along with just about everyone.

In fact, shopping directorcalls it her "emotional support moisturizer"—the tube she reaches for whenever her skin is acting up. The fragrance-free formula moisturizes withto help restore and strengthen the skin barrier, while the brand's signature thermal spring water soothes and rebalances stressed-out skin. If anything could give you glass skin in a single step, it would be Anua’s PDRN Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Capsule Mist.

Suspended throughout the formula are tiny capsules packed with 2,000 ppm of salmon-derivedthat melt into the skin upon application, leaving it looking plumper, bouncier, and glowier. Barrier-supporting ingredients like panthenol, ceramides, allantoin, aloe, and jojoba oil soothe and lock in moisture, while peptides and adenosine promote smoother, healthier-looking skin.

The result is the kind of dewy, fresh-faced glow that almost rivals a classic 10-step K-beauty routine.that makes skin look like it's permanently basking in golden hour. Saltair’s Shimmering Body Oil delivers that sun-kissed, just-got-back-from-vacation glow while pulling double duty as a nourishing body treatment. The lightweight formula is infused with fermented saururus, kukui oil, cacay oil, and squalane to soften, soothe, and deeply hydrate without leaving behind a greasy feel.

The shimmer catches the light in all the right places—think collarbones, shoulders, and shins—while the summery scent options evoke beach days with notes like coconut, sunflower, and pineapple.make you feel like you've done something for your skin with almost no effort. Mediheal's Madecassoside Blemish Pads are infused with madecassoside—a soothing compound derived from—to calm active breakouts, reduce redness, and help stressed skin recover faster. Niacinamide evens out tone and fade lingering post-blemish marks, while glycerin delivers lightweight hydration.

A lineup of classic K-beauty botanicals, including mugwort, provides extra clarifying support for congested, acne-prone skin.is reportedly sold every few seconds—and after one use, it's easy to see why. Like so many beloved K-beauty products, its major appeal is all about the texture: What starts as a silky sherbet transforms into a luxurious oil the moment it touches skin, seamlessly dissolving makeup, sunscreen, and dirt.

Formulated with soothing ingredients such as rooibos leaf and bamboo extract, the balm cleanses thoroughly while leaving skin hydrated and smooth. If you have a deeper skin tone and still believe sunscreen comes with a white cast, allow us to introduce you to Black Girl Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30. Created with melanin-rich skin in mind, the sheer, moisturizing formula blends seamlessly into skin, leaving behind a healthy glow instead of an ashy residue.

Along with broad-spectrum SPF 30 protection, it nourishes with soothing aloe vera, antioxidant-rich sunflower seed oil, softening jojoba oil, and moisturizing avocado oil and cocoa seed butter. If summer heat and humidity leave your skin feeling congested, a splash of Round Lab’s 1025 Dokdo Toner lightly exfoliates without the sting: Protease enzymes loosen dead skin cells, while sugarcane-derived AHAs refine texture for smoother, brighter-looking skin.

Its namesake ingredient—mineral-rich deep-sea water sourced near Korea's Dokdo region—is naturally packed with skin-balancing minerals like magnesium and calcium. Meanwhile, glycerin, panthenol, and allantoin keep skin hydrated and supported, making this toner a favorite among sensitive and eczema-prone skin types, too. The Ulta Big Summer Beauty Sale features yet another K-beauty favorite: I’m From’s Rice Toner.

If your skin has been looking a little dull, dehydrated, or uneven after long days in the sun, this milky toner is here to restore your glow. The star ingredient is rice extract sourced from the nutrient-rich outer layer of rice, which contains antioxidants like vitamin E and ferulic acid to defend against environmental stressors. Niacinamide brightens and evens tone, while adenosine supports skin repair and barrier health.

“This instantly plumps my skin, giving it a brighter, refreshed look and prepping it for the serums, moisturizers, and sunscreens to follow," saysPeople tend to think of dry hair as a winter problem, but between summer sun, salt water, and chlorine, parched strands really don't take a season off. Pattern’s Hydration Shampoo is a creamy cleanser that washes away buildup while replenishing moisture.

A nourishing combination of argan, coconut, avocado, jojoba, and sweet almond oils softens and smooths, while aloe vera, honey, and glycerin draw in hydration to keep hair feeling supple. ”Once I'm done washing my hair, it creates the perfect base for a well-moisturized style,” says creative producer Sydney Malone. Summer is basically a game of roulette for curly hair: Will the humidity bless you with beachy bounce, or leave you battling frizz?

Rizos Curls’ 6-in-1 Styling Cream is a lightweight multitasker that defines curls, fights frizz, provides flexible hold, and offers heat protection. Packed with more than 13 vitamins, amino acids, and hyaluronic acid, the formula gives curls the moisture and nourishment they crave, smoothing frazzled ends while keeping hair soft, bouncy, and touchably defined.

"It graciously allows my hair to billow, but it still keeps frizz in check," says commerce editorial assistant Hailey Roy. "And on the rare occasion that I want more definition, applying a little extra product gets the job done with ease. "It’s officially air-dry season. But if you're still after definition and frizz control, Curlsmith’s Weightless Air Dry Cream has you covered.

True to its name, the lightweight styler enhances your natural texture while smoothing flyaways and boosting softness . Moisture-sealing babassu oil smooths the hair cuticle, nourishing murumuru butter replenishes dry strands, and hyaluronic acid provides lightweight hydration without weighing hair down. Our shopping team searches daily for the best beauty products in the industry. We enlist the help of multiple editors, writers, contributors, and experts to determine which products are really worth your penny.

Our sales stories are no different: We base our discounted selections on products with over 4.0 ratings, pastBest of Beauty award winners, and those that our editors and experts have tried and given a stamp of approval.e want to ensure that you love anything we recommend in our stories. We believe that having a diverse team of writers and editors—in addition to the wide range of outside testers and industry experts we regularly call upon—is essential to reaching that goal.

Christa Joanna Lee is a writer, editor, and copywriter specializing in beauty and wellness, parenting, and lifestyle. With deep roots in the magazine world, she’s developed editorial and branded content for print and digital outlets such as7 Best Sunscreens Under Makeup for Smooth, Pill-Free Wear12 Best LG Beauty Products for Glowier Skin and Shiny Hair6 Best Lactic Acid Serums for Gentle Exfoliation and Lasting Glow111Skin's 20% Off Sitewide Sale Starts Now6 Best Drugstore Eye Creams to Help Brighten and Firm Your Skin





Allure_magazine / 🏆 473. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ulta Beauty Skin Hair Hair Care Skin Care Hair Products

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Apple AirTag 2nd Generation on Early Prime Day Sale: Keep Your Belongings Safe This SummerThe Apple AirTag 2nd generation is now available at a 10% discount ahead of Amazon Prime Day, offering an affordable solution for tracking keys, wallets, luggage and other valuables. This discreet tracker integrates with Apple's Find My app, featuring Ultra Wideband technology for precise location, a built-in speaker for audible alerts, and over a year of battery life. Users praise its effectiveness for travel and everyday use, making it a must-have gadget for anyone prone to misplacing items.

Read more »

Central Texas Extreme Heat, Summer Solstice Sale, and Other Local NewsThis news summary covers multiple Central Texas stories: heat advisories and cooling centers, a major summer solstice sale at Nature's Treasures, arrests in a diesel fuel theft ring, a student's perfect STAAR score, a fatal trooper crash, and a fatal plane crash involving a tech CEO.

Read more »

17 Summer Must-Haves Hiding in Nordstrom's Sale SectionGet ready to upgrade your summer wardrobe with these must-have pieces from Nordstrom's sale section. From flowy sundresses to distressed denim, we've got you covered with the latest summer fashion trends. Whether you're heading to the beach or just running errands, these stylish and comfortable pieces are perfect for any summer occasion.

Read more »