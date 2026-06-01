Ulrika Jonsson Describes Sobriety as a Spiritual Awakening After Hitting Rock Bottom

Television presenter Ulrika Jonsson has opened up about her journey to sobriety, calling it a spiritual awakening that saved her from alcoholism and a wish that 'the drink would take me.' She reflects on the stark difference between her public fun persona and private struggles, and credits a 'shaming' but loving intervention from her best friend as the catalyst for change, leading her to nearly two years of sobriety.

Public figure Ulrika Jonsson has detailed her journey to sobriety, describing it as a profound spiritual awakening . The 58-year-old television presenter revealed that after hitting rock bottom during a period of escalating alcohol use, she transitioned from a state of deep despair to a newfound appreciation for life.

She is approaching two years of sobriety and shared her experiences on the In Recovery Ark House Rehab podcast. Jonsson explained that the spiritual aspect of her recovery program filled a void she felt, providing a sense of faith and belonging that she had been missing. She emphasized that the tools she gained fundamentally changed how she handles life's challenges. Jonsson recounted the stark contrast between her public persona and private struggles.

While she projected an image of fun and control, behind the scenes she was using alcohol as a mood alterer to bridge the gap between these two selves. The situation deteriorated rapidly during the COVID-19 lockdowns, a time she describes as hedonistic. She admitted to creating a private world built on lies to facilitate her drinking, harboring a dark hope that the alcohol would ultimately consume her.

This internal hope that the drink would 'take her' underscores the severity of her addiction and her desire for escape. A pivotal moment in her path to recovery was a shaming but loving intervention from her best friend in June 2024. During a phone call, the friend confronted her, stating she was incoherent and had a problem. Though Jonsson drank immediately after the painful conversation, the encounter forced her to acknowledge the truth.

She later joined Spencer Matthews on his UNTAPPED podcast to discuss the event, crediting that friend's blunt honesty with ultimately saving her life and setting her on the road to the two-year milestone she now celebrates





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Ulrika Jonsson Sobriety Alcoholism Recovery Spiritual Awakening Intervention Addiction Rock Bottom

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