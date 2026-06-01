Ulrika Jonsson Describes Sobriety as a 'Spiritual Awakening' After Hitting Rock Bottom

Television presenter Ulrika Jonsson, 58, has opened up about her journey to sobriety, describing it as a profound spiritual awakening that transformed her outlook on life. After a period of severe alcohol dependence, where she privately wished the drink would take her, a harrowing intervention from her best friend became the catalyst for change. Jonsson credits a recovery programme for not only saving her life but also teaching her vital life skills, which she now passes on to her children. She reflects on the stark contrast between her public persona and private struggle, emphasizing that while life's challenges remain, she now faces them with a completely different, healthier approach.

Television presenter Ulrika Jonsson , 58, has bravely detailed her path to sobriety, framing the experience as a profound and life-altering spiritual awakening . Speaking on the In Recovery Ark House Rehab podcast, Jonsson recounted her descent into alcoholism and the pivotal moment that led to her rescue.

She described moving from a state of profound despair, where she "didn't want to live anymore" and even hoped "the drink would take her," to a place of renewed vigor, now striving to "squeeze every moment out of life.

" This transformation marks her upcoming two-year anniversary of sobriety, a milestone she attributes to the foundational support of a structured recovery programme. Jonsson explained that the programme provided an immediate sense of safety and belonging after her first meeting, a feeling she had been seeking her entire life. She passionately believes its principles are so essential that "so much in the programme should be taught in schools," and she actively shares these lessons with her own children.

The change was nothing short of total, she said: "It completely changed me. It has the ability to change you as a person and it felt like I was waiting for this my whole life.

" While acknowledging that life will continue to present difficulties, she emphasized a fundamental shift in her coping mechanisms, dealing with everything "in a completely different way. " A key component of this new perspective was filling a void of faith, noting that "I missed having some kind of faith. The programme was spiritual for me.

" She provided a harrowing account of how quickly her private drinking spiraled out of control, creating a painful dissonance between her public image and private reality. To the public, she appeared in control and fun, but behind closed doors, alcohol became her crutch.

"My drinking only really got bad in the two years up to my sobriety. I used it as a mood alterer," she admitted. She noted that during the lockdown period, her hedonistic approach masked a deepening problem.

"But then it pulled the rug from under me and I knew I shouldn't have been doing it. I was shocked how quickly it deteriorated. I never thought that would be me.

" She confessed to embracing "the white lies" to construct a separate existence that facilitated her addiction, while deep down harboring a fatalistic hope: "Deep inside I was hoping the drink would take me. That's the only way I can articulate it. I was hoping that one day it would just be so bad that I wouldn't wake up.

" The catalyst for her final turn toward help was a brutally honest phone call from her best friend in June 2024. Recounting the emotional conversation on the UNTAPPED podcast with Spencer Matthews, Jonsson described how her friend called on a Saturday morning, stating she had spoken to her the previous afternoon and "could understand a f***ing word you said.

" The friend declared, "You have a problem and I can't help you," framing it as an intervention "coming from a place of love. " Jonsson was devastated: "I was crying my eyes out because there was no way of avoiding it. " Shockingly, the immediate reaction was to drink more to numb the shame of the confrontation: "I still didn't stop drinking, I had to drink on that conversation because that was so shaming.

" However, that moment of acute shame crystallized the unavoidable truth. "I knew that she knew that I had a problem too," she said, finally reaching her own breaking point: "And I was said, 'I can't do this anymore. '" Jonsson credits this painful but loving act as the intervention that ultimately saved her life, pulling her back from the depths of her addiction and setting her on the path to the spiritual renewal she now cherishes





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Sobriety Alcoholism Addiction Recovery Spiritual Awakening Ulrika Jonsson Intervention Mental Health Rock Bottom Rehabilitation

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