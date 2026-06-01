Ulrika Jonsson Credits Sobriety Programme with Saving Her Life

TV presenter Ulrika Jonsson has spoken about how going sober felt like a spiritual awakening and how it has completely changed her as a person. She credits a harrowing phone call from her best friend as the moment she knew something needed to change and is now two years sober after hitting rock bottom.

Ulrika Jonsson has opened up about how going sober felt like a spiritual awakening . The presenter, 58, said she went from not wanting to live anymore to trying to squeeze every moment out of life after giving up booze.

She credits a harrowing phone call from her best friend as the moment she knew something needed to change. The star is about to mark two years of sobriety after hitting rock bottom and wishing the drink would take her. Ulrika has opened up about her progress on the In Recovery Ark House Rehab podcast, saying that the programme was spiritual for her and completely changed her as a person.

She has also spoken about how things went downhill so fast, explaining that her drinking only got bad in the two years up to her sobriety and that she used it as a mood alterer. Ulrika said she was shocked how quickly it deteriorated and that she never thought that would be her.

She also spoke about how she enjoyed the white lies she created to facilitate her drinking and that deep inside she was hoping the drink would take her. The star has revealed that she is now passing on bits of the programme to her kids and that it has taught her to deal with life's challenges in a completely different way.

Ulrika has also spoken about how she felt safe after her first meeting and that she felt like she belonged there after her first in-person meeting. She said that there is so much in the programme that should be taught in schools and that it has the ability to change you as a person.

Ulrika's journey to sobriety has been a long and difficult one, but she is now two years sober and credits the programme with saving her life and rescuing her from the depths of addiction





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Ulrika Jonsson Sobriety Spiritual Awakening Addiction Recovery

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Ulrika Jonsson Describes Sobriety as a Spiritual Awakening After Hitting Rock BottomTelevision presenter Ulrika Jonsson has opened up about her journey to sobriety, calling it a spiritual awakening that saved her from alcoholism and a wish that 'the drink would take me.' She reflects on the stark difference between her public fun persona and private struggles, and credits a 'shaming' but loving intervention from her best friend as the catalyst for change, leading her to nearly two years of sobriety.

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Ulrika Jonsson Describes Sobriety as a 'Spiritual Awakening' After Hitting Rock BottomTelevision presenter Ulrika Jonsson, 58, has opened up about her journey to sobriety, describing it as a profound spiritual awakening that transformed her outlook on life. After a period of severe alcohol dependence, where she privately wished the drink would take her, a harrowing intervention from her best friend became the catalyst for change. Jonsson credits a recovery programme for not only saving her life but also teaching her vital life skills, which she now passes on to her children. She reflects on the stark contrast between her public persona and private struggle, emphasizing that while life's challenges remain, she now faces them with a completely different, healthier approach.

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