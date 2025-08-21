Ulcerative Colitis: Mouth Sores and Their Management

Ulcerative colitis (UC), an inflammatory bowel disease, often presents with mouth sores. This article explores the different types of mouth sores associated with UC, their causes, and management strategies.

Ulcerative colitis (UC), a type of inflammatory bowel disease ( IBD ), is a chronic condition primarily affecting the colon, the large intestine. It causes ulcers in the colon and can also result in mouth sores . Dr. Elisa Boden, spokesperson for the American Gastroenterological Association and associate professor of medicine at Oregon Health & Science University, explains that these mouth sores can indicate UC affecting the intestinal tract's entrance or inflammation in another body system.

The exact cause of UC remains unknown, but it's linked to inflammation, a natural immune response to irritants like germs or injuries that can cause pain, redness, and swelling, potentially impairing the inflamed area's function. In individuals with UC, a combination of genes and environmental factors may trigger an immune system response, leading to inflammation and sores.\Mouth sores are more prevalent during UC flare-ups and can also be triggered by nutritional deficiencies. Certain prescription UC medications can also cause mouth sores. The type of sores experienced can vary, with some individuals suffering from burning mouth syndrome, dry mouth, bad breath, gum disease, or other types of sores. \The most common type of mouth sore associated with UC is the canker sore, characterized by small, shallow, round or oval sores on the sides of the mouth, tongue, or inside the lips. These sores can be painful, lasting one to two weeks, and in some cases, up to six weeks. While canker sores occur in individuals without UC, they tend to be more severe and frequent in those with the condition. Approximately 4% of people with UC develop canker sores, often due to inflammation during a flare. Pyostomatitis vegetans (PSV) is another mouth rash linked to UC, causing redness, numerous small yellow or white pus-filled sores that rupture easily, leading to swelling and skin thickening. Anguylar cheilitis affects the corners of the mouth, causing sores, redness, and painful cracks in the skin due to contact with saliva and digestive enzymes. In rare cases, it can lead to scarring, discoloration, or fungal infections. Glossitis, inflammation of the tongue, can also occur in people with UC, causing a smooth, glossy appearance, pain, burning sensations, dry mouth, and difficulty speaking, eating, or swallowing due to swelling. Maintaining good oral hygiene, including regular dental check-ups, meticulous brushing and flossing, and tongue cleaning, is recommended. Avoiding sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) in toothpaste and mouthwash is also advised as it can contribute to mouth sores. Relief from mouth sores can be achieved through steroid gels, numbing gels, or prescription medications that suppress the immune system, such as azathioprine and cyclosporine. Open communication with a doctor is crucial for managing mouth sores, as some UC medications can cause them. If you experience mouth sores while undergoing UC treatment, consult your doctor to adjust treatments or find alternative solutions





