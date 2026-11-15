ULA Postpones Vulcan Rocket Launch to Address Technical Issues Ahead of Major Amazon Mission

United Launch Alliance has delayed the highly anticipated return-to-flight of its Vulcan rocket,carrying 40 Amazon Leo satellites, due to ground system communication failures and prior power interruptions. The mission will now launch on Sunday, marking the first flight of the VC6L configuration with six solid rocket boosters and a redesIgned Centaur upper stage. This flight is critical for validating corrective actions taken after previous booster nozzle failures paused national security missions. The launch also features the BE-4 engine from Blue Origin following recent test setbacks. ULA aims to establish a high-frequency launch cadence to support Amazon's expanding broadband constellation.

Launch Delayed Due to Technical Complications

United Launch Alliance has postponed the return-to-flight mission of its Vulcan rocket, originally scheduled for Friday, to Sunday,November 15, at 12:11 p.m. EST. The delay was caused by a network communication issue between the ground support systems and the vehicle that could not be resolved prior to the Saturday launch window. This setback follows a power interruption at a nitrogen plant on Friday,which resulted in the loss of high-pressure pumps needed for system pressurization. The rocket and its payload of 40 Amazon Leo broadband satellites remain in healthy condition during this pause.

The launch team will attempt liftoff again from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Weather conditions at the site are forecasted to be favorable,with a zeRo percent chance of rain and wind speeds between 10 to 15 knots. ULA officials have not yet specified the duration of the window for Sunday,but the vehicle is fully prepared for the attempt. Live coverage of the event will be provided by major spaceflight media outlets starting thirty minutes before the scheduled ignition.

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Significance of the VC6L Configuration

This mission represents a critical milestone in the Vulcan program, as it will be the first flight of the VC6L configuration. This setup features six solid rocket boosters manufactured by Northrop Grumman, a departure from previous flights that utilized fewer boosters. The vehicle will also employ a shorter version of the Centaur 5 upper stage, specifically designed for low Earth orbit missions. This configuration allows the rocket to carry a payload of more than 50,000 pounds, establishing a new record for the launch vehicle.

The primary objective is to deploy 40 Amazon Leo satellites, which will separate from the upper stage approximately 70 minutes after liftoff. The separation process will occur over a span of 25 minutes, involving 16 distinct release events at an altitude of roughly 285 miles. This batch marks the largest single shipment of satellites Amazon has launched to date, underscoring the growing reliance on Vulcan for expanding its global broadband internet constellation. amazon has purchased a total of 38 Vulcan launches to support its long-term space infrastructure goals.

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Investigation into Booster Nozzle Failures

The return of Vulcan to active service is closely watched due to previous technical difficulties. in February of this year, a solid rocket booster on a National Security Space Launch mission experienced a nozzle burn-through shortly after liftoff. This incident followed another failure in October 2024, where a nozzle separated from a booster during a certification flight. Both anomalies were traced to issues with the internal construction and design of the graphite epoxy motor nozzles, prompting the U.S. Space Force to pause the use of Vulcan for national security missions.

ULA,in collaboration with Northrop Grumman and goverment agencies, has conducted extensive investigations and testing to address these defects. The team implemented several corrective actions, including redesigns to the nozzle structure and modifications to manufacturing processes. This upcoming flight serves as a crucial test of these remedial measures. ULA President and CEO Mark Peller noted that the firm expects to gather valuable data on the effectiveness of the fixes. The Space Force has indicated that it will review the data from this commercial mission before making any decisions regarding the resumption of national security launches.

Broader Context for Launch Industry

The Vulcan program operates within a competitive landscape dominated by rivals such as SpaceX, which has launched over 11,000 Starlink satellites. Amazon aims to deploy a first-generation constellation of 3,232 satellites by July 2029, with Vulcan expected to serve as a primary launch vehicle for nearly half of that total. To support this ambitious schedule, ULA has constructed a new hangar capable of preparing two Vulcans simultaneously and has dedicated a customized launch platform for Amazon missions.

Additionally,this mission introduces the Blue Origin BE-4 engine to a flight environment following a static-fire test failure of New Glenn, a rocket that as well uses BE-4 engines, in May. Although that explosion caused significant damage to launch facilities, Blue Origin asserts that the BE-4 engines on Vulcan have been retrofitted and qualified through rigorous testing. The successful execution of this mission would demonstrate the resilience and reliability of both the Vulcan airframe and the BE-4 propulsion system, reinforcing ULA's position in the commercial launch market.