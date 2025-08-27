Ukrainian Woman Seeking Refuge in US Stabbed to Death in Charlotte

A Ukrainian refugee seeking safety in the US was killed in a random stabbing attack at a Charlotte light rail station. The victim, Iryna Zarutska, fled the war in Ukraine hoping for a new beginning, but her life was tragically cut short. Decarlos Brown has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

A 23-year-old Ukrainian woman who fled her war-torn country to seek refuge in the United States was tragically killed in a stabbing attack at a light rail station in Charlotte , North Carolina, on Friday evening. Iryna Zarutska was pronounced dead at the scene, leaving behind a heartbroken family and a community grappling with the senseless loss of a young woman who had only recently arrived seeking a new beginning. The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m.

at the bustling East/West Boulevard light rail station near Camden Road in South End. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of a stabbing and discovered Zarutska fatally injured on a train. Decarlos Brown, a 34-year-old man, was apprehended shortly after the attack and subsequently hospitalized before facing charges of first-degree murder. Police investigations revealed that Brown and Zarutska were strangers and that the stabbing was a random act of violence.The victim's aunt, Valeria Zarutska, started a GoFundMe campaign to help the grieving family cope with this unimaginable tragedy. The online fundraiser, which quickly garnered support from the local community and well-wishers, has already raised over $12,000. Valeria's heartfelt plea on the GoFundMe page described her niece's aspiration for a peaceful life in the United States and the profound grief caused by her untimely demise. Members of the Charlotte City Council expressed their deep concern over the growing violence on the city’s transit system during a recent meeting. Council member Dimple Ajmera urged city officials to implement immediate measures to ensure the safety of passengers and restore public confidence in the transit system





