Sofiia Stryzhakova, 12, died from asphyxiation after a wardrobe fell on her in Caerphilly. An inquest confirmed the tragic accident involved a Ukrainian refugee family.

Sofiia Stryzhakova, a 12-year-old Ukrainian refugee, died in Caerphilly, Wales, after a heavy wardrobe collapsed onto her in her bedroom. The tragic incident occurred shortly before 9pm on November 10, ending the life of a young girl who had fled the war in her home country.

Tragic Incident and Immediate Response

Sofiia's sister discovered the accident and raised the alarm inside their home in the former mining village of Penybryn. Her father immediately attempted first aid on the girl, hoping to reverse the situation. Emergency services arrived promptly to assist with the rescue efforts.

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Despite the urgent response from paramedics and the family's immediate actions, medical professionals were unable to save her life. She was pronounced dead after suffering severe injuries from the falling furniture.

Coroner Details Cause of Death

A preliminary cause of death was recorded as asphyxiation during the hearing at Gwent Coroner's Court. The coroner determined that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the event. The inquest was deemed necessary solely because the death was classified as unnatural.

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Investigators confirmed that the wardrobe simply fell on top of Sofiia, causing fatal internal damage. No evidence of foul play or structural negligence in the home was identified during the initial assessment.

Family Background and Community Impact

Sofiia Stryzhakova was born in Kiev, Ukraine, but was forced to leave her home with her family when the war broke out in 2022. Her family came to the UK seeking safety and a stable future away from the conflict zones. They settled in Penybryn, a village with a population of 1,400 residents.

Sofiia had attended Glyn-gaer Primary School for three years before transferring to Lewis School. She was in Year 8 at the time of her death and was described by classmates and teachers as a happy and friendly student. She made many friends during her short time in the local school system.

Memories of Life in the UK

A fundraiser established for Sofiia's family described her as a beautiful and happy girl who always carried a smile. She lived with her grandparents, mother, father, and sister in the Penybryn community. Her presence brought joy to the wider village and local social circles.

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The fundraising statement highlighted her special love for animals and her kind nature. She touched the lives of many people in Caerphilly through her positive demeanor. The community has expressed deep heartbreak over the devastating loss of such a young life.