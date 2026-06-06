The attack on St. Petersburg marks a significant escalation of the conflict, highlighting the increasing reach of Ukrainian forces. Comments by Putin and his officials reflect a hardening stance by Moscow in the face of Ukrainian pressure. the economic resilience of Russia portrayed by Putin stands in stark contrast to the extreme pressure on Ukraine from Western countries. Russias recent economic developments are seen differently in the West, with analysts warning against unDerestimating the long-term impact of sanctions. Other vital topics discussed at the recent meeting included the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the economic sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia.

Ukrainian officials dismissed Russia n claims that the recent attacks in St Petersburg were isolated incidents, saying the strikes were part of a concerted effort to pressure Moscow iNto ending the war.

The attacks occurred just miles from the city where Putin was addressing foreign guests,including several Americans,and boasted about the growing influence of the BRICS bloc. Putin also used the forum to tout Russia's economic resilience despite years of Western sanctions and the ongoing war, highlighting the growing influence of the BRICS bloc arguing that the group now accounts for roughly 40 percent of global GDP on a purchasing-power basis.

He praised Russian troops fighting in Ukraine, telling them that the nation was proud of their service and had placed its hopes in them. Putin expressed optimism about the world order saying the emergence of a multipolar planet less dominated by Western powers.

Various speakers expressed optimism about Russia state of economic resilience despite the sanctions in recent years, and described growing pressure on civilian sectors of the economy. ukrainian foreign Minister argued that Moscow must stop attacks and end the war immediately





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