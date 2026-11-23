Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on Monday morning that Kyiv was responsible for the sinking of a Russian warship docked in the Libyan port of Benghazi.

Ukrainian forces also attacked a Russian cargo ship, the president said. LONDON -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on Monday morning that Kyiv was responsible for the sinking of a Russian warship docked in the Libyan port of Benghazi on Sunday, describing the attack as "an exemplary Ukrainian operation.

" The Russian corvette Merkury, which was commissioned in 2023, was at port when it was hit by several explosions. "Our warriors deployed seven Ukrainian-made naval drones. Despite all the enemy's efforts to counter the attack, the Russian corvette Merkury was sunk," Zelenskyy wrote.

Also read Ukraine Sinks Russian Corvette in Libyan Waters via Naval Drones

"I received detailed briefings on the operation's steps yesterday and today -- the targets we set were achieved," Zelenskyy wrote, adding that a Russian Ka-27 helicopter was also destroyed along with the corvette. "Our second target was the Russian dry cargo vessel MV ANGARA, which the enemy used to transport weapons. Result: target hit," the Ukrainian president added.

"We continue our operations in designated waters. We are responding to Russia's aggression. We are developing Ukrainian weapons.

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" Zelenskyy also posted Security Service of Ukraine videos of the attack, showing maritime drones striking both the Merkury and a cargo ship at sea. In a post to Telegram, the SBU said it coordinated the attack with the Ukrainian military.

"Both vessels were legitimate military targets for Ukraine, as they directly contributed to Russia's war capabilities," the SBU wrote. "Seven unmanned boats of Ukrainian manufacture were used in the operation. These boats were transported to the designated location and launched from a 'mother ship,'" the SBU said.

Missing 19-year-old Marine found dead during search in Twentynine Palms, authorities say "Despite attempts by the enemy to destroy Ukrainian drones from the air, sea, and land, the unmanned boats of the Security Service of Ukraine successfully reached their targets and struck them," the service added. The attack on the Merkury occurred in the Mediterranean port city of Benghazi which is the capital of Libya's Government of National Stability -- the eastern rival of the country's internationally-recognized Government of National Unity, which is based in the western city of Tripoli.

The GNS said in a statement that the docked Russian ship was hit by "unmanned vehicles.

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" The ship was on its way back to Russia and had docked at the base for refueling and supplies as part of a cooperation agreement between Russia and the Benghazi government, the statement said. The administration said it had opened a joint investigation with Russia, "to uncover the circumstances of the attack, its source, and the party behind it.

" Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that Russia had "taken note of Zelenskyy’s statement about an attack on a Russian warship at a Libyan port. "Missing 19-year-old Marine found dead during search in Twentynine Palms, authorities say