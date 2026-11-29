Halyna Hrytseniak reveals her brutal 19-month captivity in Russian POW camps, detailing starvation and torture. Her testimony highlights the inhumane treatment of Ukrainian soldiers.

Halyna Hrytseniak, a 31-year-old Ukrainian combat medic, has survived 19 months of severe psychological and physical abuse while held in Russian captivity. She was captured during the fall of Mariupol in 2022 and endured starvation, forced labor, and psychological torture in notorious prisoner of war facilities.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Hrytseniak detailed how Russian guards deprived her of basic hygiene and nutritious food, forcing inmates to consume maggot-infested porridge. Despite the lasting trauma, she returned to serve her country, describing her captors as lacking any sense of humanity or moral values.

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Capture At Mariupol And Azovstal Siege

Hrytseniak began her military career during the 2014 Russo-Ukrainian War, deciding to become a medic to defend Ukraine against Russian aggression in Crimea and the Donbas region. She served as a senior combat medic in the 36th Separate Marine Brigade's Marine Infantry Battalion during the full-scale invasion that began in 2022.

She was initially stationed in the field between Vodiane and Pavlopil before being transferred to Mariupol as Russian forces encircled the city. Hrytseniak continued evacuating wounded soldiers and civilians even as supplies of medicine, disinfectants, and food dwindled significantly during the siege.

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During the intense fighting inside the Azovstal steel plant, Ukrainian defenders barricaded themselves in deep underground tunnels and concrete bunkers. Hrytseniak treated injured troops amidst heavy shelling until military command ordered an end to combat operations to save remaining lives.

Brutal Conditions At Olenivka Gulag

Hrytseniak was transported to the Olenivka POW gulag after surrendering in mid-May 2022. Upon arrival, she was placed in a cell designed for six people, where she was crammed with 29 other women, leaving many to sleep on the floor.

The facility provided minimal fresh water, with only a few bottles allocated to the entire cell during the hot summer months. Food consisted of watery soup without meat and maggot-filled porridge, causing severe malnutrition that resulted in Hrytseniak losing 20 kilograms (44lb) of body weight.

Prisoners were allowed to shower only once or twice a week and were kept in darkness for extended periods. At one point, inmates were confined to their cells for 17 consecutive days without any exposure to sunlight, while sewage malfunctions forced them to live in their own waste.

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Psychological Torture And Forced Interrogations

After being transferred to a Russian prison in the autumn of 2022, Hrytseniak faced a new level of abuse that combined physical starvation with psychological torment. Guards periodically weighed the prisoners to monitor their weight loss, a process used to track the effectiveness of their deprivation tactics.

Despite the torture, Hrytseniak refused to speak Russian during interrogations, maintaining her linguistic defiance against her captors. She stated that the screams of fellow prisoners being tortured by Russian guards still haunt her dreams, almost three years after her eventual release.

Recovery And Continued Military Service

Hrytseniak attributed her survival to daily prayer and a strong commitment to her duty as a medic. She recalled using smuggled medications from Azovstal to treat fellow inmates when the camp medical staff was overwhelmed or insufficient.

Although the physical and mental scars of her captivity remain, Hrytseniak has resumed her role in the Ukrainian military. Her testimony provides a harrowing account of the conditions faced by Ukrainian defenders held by Russian forces, highlighting the systematic violation of human rights in their detention centers.