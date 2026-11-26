North Korea paused ballistic missile and artillery shipments to Russia after friction over Moscow's outreach to South Korea, Ukrainian intelligence said.

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Speaking with Brian Kilmeade on 'Fox & Friends,' Rutte highlights unsustainable Russian military casualties, which exceeded 50,000 dead or wounded in October alone. He also addresses concerns about the conflict spreading further into Europe. Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui announced the freeze on KN-23 ballistic missile and artillery deliveries last month after Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko suggested Moscow would help de-escalate tensions between Seoul and Pyongyang, Reuters reported.

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Choe demanded that Russia clarify its policy toward South Korea, GUR said, though Reuters noted it could not independently verify the report or confirm public remarks from either official. Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Jo Yong Won, chairman of the Standing Committee of North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly, in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 16, 2026.