Ukrainian Drones Hit Moscow Oil Refinery During G7 Summit, Exposing Russian Defense Gaps

Ukraine struck the key Kapotnya Oil Refinery near Moscow with drones during the G7 summit, causing fires and travel chaos. The attack, one of the heaviest on the capital, damaged a facility supplying most of Moscow's fuel and highlighted weaknesses in Russian air defenses. President Zelensky claimed responsibility, linking the strike to pressure on Russia to end the war, while Putin rejected new peace talks. Russia responded with a massive drone and missile barrage on Ukraine, injuring civilians.

Ukraine executed a significant long-range drone strike against the Kapotnya Oil Refinery in Moscow , a critical facility located only ten miles from the Kremlin. The attack occurred during the G7 summit in France and represents one of the most intense drone assaults on the Russia n capital throughout the ongoing conflict.

Despite recently enhanced air defenses, Ukrainian drones breached security, causing extensive fires and smoke over the city. The strike forced the suspension of all flights at Moscow's four major airports, creating widespread travel disruption. The Kapotnya refinery supplies approximately 40 percent of the capital's overall fuel market and 70 percent of the petrol needs for Moscow and its surrounding region, making its damage a substantial economic and psychological blow.

Russian officials, including Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, claimed that around 60 drones were shot down but admitted damage to the refinery, with no reported casualties. However, the attack also resulted in collateral damage when downed drones struck a residential building in Elektrostal and a construction site in Kotelniki. The offensive extended beyond Moscow.

Ukraine targeted a massive fuel depot in Poltava, Krasnodar region, 240 miles from the front line, and the crucial Palkino pumping station on the Baltic Pipeline System in Yaroslavl region, 150 miles north of Moscow. These sustained strikes on Russian oil infrastructure are beginning to cripple the national economy, causing fuel rationing or shortages across at least 25 regions, despite Russia's status as a top global oil producer.

Ukrainian forces have nearly blocked new fuel supplies to occupied Crimea by attacking tankers, trucks, and key bridges. A viral video showed a Russian military fuel truck destroyed on the Nova Kakhovka to Melitopol route, further strangling supplies to the peninsula. President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking from the G7 summit, took responsibility for the Moscow refinery attack, praising Ukrainian security and military units and stating that long-range pressure is essential to compel Russia to end the war.

He emphasized that this was a just response to Russian strikes, including a recent missile and drone barrage on Kyiv that killed five people and damaged an 11th-century cathedral. Zelensky also revealed that he had offered Putin a meeting to negotiate peace, both independently and on the sidelines of the G7 with participation from democratic states, but Putin rejected these overtures. This diplomatic stalemate coincides with increased Ukrainian strikes deep inside Russia.

In retaliation, Russia launched an overnight attack on Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 132 drones, injuring eight civilians in a strike on residential housing in Balaklia, Kharkiv region. The escalating cross-border attacks underscore the intensification of the war and Ukraine's strategy to bring the conflict's toll directly to Russian territory, challenging Putin's control and exposing vulnerabilities in Russia's air defenses even around its capital





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