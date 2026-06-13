Ukrainian drone strike kills 1 in southern Russia and triggers fire at sea terminal

A Ukrainian drone attack has killed one person and injured three in Russia’s Krasnodar region, according to local officials.

US and Iran have agreed to wording of a deal to end their war, Pakistan's prime minister saysShooter kills 1 and injures 10 in Texas days after firing at a police officer, officials sayTrump says there could be an Iran deal this weekend, forecasters warn about a dangerous El Nino, Elon Musk’s SpaceX IPOUS beats Paraguay 4-1 in historic win at World Cup openerDavid Hockney, iconic British artist known for his colorful landscapes and pool scenes, dies at 88AP Entertainment WireViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsRaccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floorOB-GYN group makes vaccine recommendations for the first timeA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyEl Nino is here and scientists fear it'll be big, bad and costly with heat, floods, droughts, firesOB-GYN group makes vaccine recommendations for the first timeFDA's e-cigarette authorization: Fruity vapes not significantly better than tobacco onesAds in New York must now label AI-generated 'synthetic performers'How to grill vegetables and toss them in Isaac Toups’ bacon vinaigretteAs UFOs go mainstream, the jury is out on what the existence of alien life might mean for religionTrump dice que ataque militar de EEUU mató a líder de la banda Tren de Aragua con ayuda de VenezuelaUS and Iran have agreed to wording of a deal to end their war, Pakistan's prime minister saysShooter kills 1 and injures 10 in Texas days after firing at a police officer, officials sayTrump says there could be an Iran deal this weekend, forecasters warn about a dangerous El Nino, Elon Musk’s SpaceX IPOUS beats Paraguay 4-1 in historic win at World Cup openerDavid Hockney, iconic British artist known for his colorful landscapes and pool scenes, dies at 88AP Entertainment WireViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsRaccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floorOB-GYN group makes vaccine recommendations for the first timeA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyEl Nino is here and scientists fear it'll be big, bad and costly with heat, floods, droughts, firesOB-GYN group makes vaccine recommendations for the first timeFDA's e-cigarette authorization: Fruity vapes not significantly better than tobacco onesAds in New York must now label AI-generated 'synthetic performers'How to grill vegetables and toss them in Isaac Toups’ bacon vinaigretteAs UFOs go mainstream, the jury is out on what the existence of alien life might mean for religionTrump dice que ataque militar de EEUU mató a líder de la banda Tren de Aragua con ayuda de Venezuela.

US and Iran have agreed to wording of a deal to end their war, Pakistan's prime minister saysShooter kills 1 and injures 10 in Texas days after firing at a police officer, officials sayTrump says there could be an Iran deal this weekend, forecasters warn about a dangerous El Nino, Elon Musk’s SpaceX IPOUS beats Paraguay 4-1 in historic win at World Cup openerDavid Hockney, iconic British artist known for his colorful landscapes and pool scenes, dies at 88AP Entertainment WireViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsRaccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floorOB-GYN group makes vaccine recommendations for the first timeA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyEl Nino is here and scientists fear it'll be big, bad and costly with heat, floods, droughts, firesOB-GYN group makes vaccine recommendations for the first timeFDA's e-cigarette authorization: Fruity vapes not significantly better than tobacco onesAds in New York must now label AI-generated 'synthetic performers'How to grill vegetables and toss them in Isaac Toups’ bacon vinaigretteAs UFOs go mainstream, the jury is out on what the existence of alien life might mean for religionTrump dice que ataque militar de EEUU mató a líder de la banda Tren de Aragua con ayuda de VenezuelaUS and Iran have agreed to wording of a deal to end their war, Pakistan's prime minister saysShooter kills 1 and injures 10 in Texas days after firing at a police officer, officials sayTrump says there could be an Iran deal this weekend, forecasters warn about a dangerous El Nino, Elon Musk’s SpaceX IPOUS beats Paraguay 4-1 in historic win at World Cup openerDavid Hockney, iconic British artist known for his colorful landscapes and pool scenes, dies at 88AP Entertainment WireViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsRaccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floorOB-GYN group makes vaccine recommendations for the first timeA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyEl Nino is here and scientists fear it'll be big, bad and costly with heat, floods, droughts, firesOB-GYN group makes vaccine recommendations for the first timeFDA's e-cigarette authorization: Fruity vapes not significantly better than tobacco onesAds in New York must now label AI-generated 'synthetic performers'How to grill vegetables and toss them in Isaac Toups’ bacon vinaigretteAs UFOs go mainstream, the jury is out on what the existence of alien life might mean for religionTrump dice que ataque militar de EEUU mató a líder de la banda Tren de Aragua con ayuda de Venezuela





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Drone Surveillance And Warfare Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ukraine Military And Defense Military Technology Kyiv Russia-Ukraine War Russia Ukraine War World News Veniamin Kondratyev Ukraine Government Vladimir Putin World News

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