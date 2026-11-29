Ukrainian combat medic Halyna Hrytseniak details her harrowing 19-month imprisonment by Russian forces, describing starvation, torture, and psychological abuse in Olenivka and other facilities during the Mariupol siege.

Ukrainian combat medic Halyna Hrytseniak endured nineteen months of severe physical and psychological abuse while held in Russian captivity, suffering lasting health consequences that persist nearly three years after her release. The 31-year-old senior medic, who served with the 36th Separate Marine Brigade, survived brutal conditions in the Olenivka prisoner of war camp and subsequent detention facilities where she was subjected to starvation, forced labor, and systematic dehumanization. Her ordeal began during the intense Siege of Mariupol in 2022, where she continued to treat wounded soldiers and civilians in the Azovstal steel plant underground bunkers before her eventual capture.

Mariupol Siege and Azovstal Last Stand

Halyna Hrytseniak was stationed on the front lines between the settlements of Vodiane and Pavlopil when Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022, eventually moving to Mariupol as Russian forces encircled the city. During the siege, she worked tirelessly to evacuate wounded personnel, including hundreds of civilians, while barricaded inside the sprawling network of deep underground tunnels and concrete bunkers at the Azovstal steel plant. Despite dwindling supplies of medicine, disinfectants, and food, Hrytseniak continued to provide critical medical care as fighting intensified and positions came under heavy shelling, forcing a withdrawal to the outskirts of Mariupol.

Also read Zelenskyy urges US to pressure Putin and questions Trump's reference to Putin as a 'friend'

The surrender of Ukrainian defenders from Azovstal began on the night of May 16, 2022, following a direct order from Ukraine's military command to end combat operations and save the lives of the remaining troops. Hrytseniak was among those taken into custody by Russian forces several days later and transported on a bus toward the notorious Olenivka prisoner of war camp, a facility that would become the site of her initial and most harrowing imprisonment. She described the trauma of witnessing her home city destroyed and occupied by enemy military personnel, noting the psychological shock of being labeled a terrorist by the forces that invaded her country.

Brutal Conditions at Olenivka POW Camp

Upon arrival at Olenivka, Hrytseniak was subjected to inhumane living conditions, being crammed into a cell designed for six people alongside twenty-nine other women, leaving many prisoners with no beds and forcing them to sleep on the floor. The facility operated with severe resource constraints, providing only a few bottles of fresh water for the entire cell, which became increasingly insufficient during the summer months as prisoners struggled to survive on meager rations of bread and watery soup containing no meat. Hrytseniak reported that the food was so contaminated with maggots that prisoners suffered from severe malnutrition, losing significant weight and health as their rations decreased with each passing month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The psychological toll of captivity was compounded by a complete lack of hygiene and exposure, with prisoners allowed to shower only once or twice a week and rarely seeing daylight. At one point, Hrytseniak noted that she and other prisoners were not taken outside for seventeen consecutive days, and at another instance, they were forced to remain in cells where the floor was covered in their own feces due to a malfunctioning sewage system. When inmates fell ill, medical treatment was provided solely by imprisoned medics who relied on whatever medications and supplies they had managed to smuggle in from Azovstal, highlighting the desperate lack of professional care in the camp.

Physical and Psychological Torture in Russian Detention

After being transferred to a Russian prison facility in the autumn of 2022, Hrytseniak's conditions deteriorated further, shifting from neglect to active physical and psychological torture that included forced feeding and verbal abuse. She lost approximately twenty kilograms during her captivity, a weight loss severe enough that Russian guards increased her food portions after a weigh-in, despite her body's inability to accept such large amounts due to prolonged starvation. Hrytseniak endured periodic weigh-ins and was forced to consume porridge while guards stood over her, a practice designed to humiliate and break her will rather than provide nutrition.

In addition to physical abuse, Hrytseniak faced intense psychological pressure, including being forced to recite patriotic Russian songs and listening to the screams of fellow prisoners being tortured by guards, sounds that continue to cause her nightmares years after her release. She maintained her dignity and national identity by refusing to speak Russian to her captors, even during interrogations where she was entirely at the mercy of the guards. Hrytseniak described her captors as lacking any values or humanity, noting that the systematic degradation was intended to strip prisoners of their identity and resolve.

Resilience and Return to Service

Despite the trauma of nineteen months in captivity, Hrytseniak has returned to serve her country, demonstrating remarkable resilience in the face of the lasting damage to her physical and mental health. She credited her daily prayers and unwavering sense of pride in serving Ukraine as the primary factors that helped her maintain her sanity during the darkest periods of her imprisonment. Her decision to become a military medic in 2014, following the initial outbreak of war and the annexation of Crimea, was driven by a desire to honor her country, a mission she continued to uphold even under the most extreme duress.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hrytseniak's testimony provides a harrowing account of the treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war, detailing the specific abuses faced at facilities like Olenivka and the subsequent detention centers. Her story highlights the severe health consequences of prolonged captivity, including significant weight loss, malnutrition, and deep psychological scars that persist long after release. By sharing her experience, Hrytseniak contributes to the broader understanding of the humanitarian crises caused by the ongoing conflict, emphasizing the resilience of Ukrainian service members who continue to face and overcome extraordinary adversity.