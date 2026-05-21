Ukraine Wipes Out Dozens of Russian Soldiers in Kherson Strike

A single strike by Ukrainian forces reportedly wiped out around 100 Russian soldiers in occupied Kherson region, destroying a Russian air defense system. The attack comes as Ukraine's drone strikes on Russia continue to escalate.

A single strike by Ukrainian forces reportedly wiped out around 100 Russia n soldiers in occupied Kherson region, destroying a Russia n air defense system in the process.

Footage shows dramatic explosions ripping through a multi-storey building after drones launched by Kyiv's SBU security service struck the occupied territory. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the operation destroyed a Pantsir-S1 air defense system and hit a headquarters used by officers from Russia's FSB security service. Zelensky stated that the operation resulted in around 100 Russian casualties, adding that the Russians must end the war. He vowed more strikes deep into Putin's territory if the Kremlin refuses to talk peace.

'Ukrainian medium- and long-range sanctions will continue to work,' he said. Telegram channel Ukraine Context dubbed the attack a 'carpet bombing' of the FSB HQ in Kherson region. The famed Russian Pantsir-S1 system, used to guard Putin's multiple palaces, failed to halt the strike and was itself destroyed. There was no initial response from Russian sources to the strike.

The attack comes as an expert revealed Ukraine's barrage of long-range drone strikes on Russia shows the war is increasingly swinging in Kyiv's favor. A wave of almost 600 Ukrainian drones attacked Russia overnight on Sunday, killing four people, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the barrage as 'entirely justified' retaliation for Moscow's relentless attacks on Ukraine. Russia's defense ministry said air defenses shot down 556 drones across the country overnight, followed by another 30 after dawn.

Stretching up to 700 miles from the Ukrainian border, the barrage was one of the largest Ukrainian strikes of the war to date, reportedly hitting military and infrastructure targets including a Russian navy vessel. In recent weeks, Ukraine has stepped up drone strikes on Russian territory as Kyiv increasingly relies on domestic weapons production. Keir Giles, a Russia analyst at Chatham House, said the attacks showed Ukraine was gradually gaining the strategic upper hand.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said: 'The drone strikes on Russia will not win the war on their own, but they are one indication among many at the moment that the advantage in the war is swinging back Ukraine's way. Ukraine is exploiting the fact that Russia is a big place, and it is not possible to defend everything within Russia in a meaningful manner.

Even if Russia were to dedicate as much effort and resources to air defense as Ukraine has been forced to do under the relentless Russian bombardment, they would still not be able to protect all of the vital facilities that Ukraine is now targeting.





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