Ukraine Wiped Out Around 100 Russian Soldiers In A Single Strike That Destroyed A Russian Air Defence System In Occupied Kherson Region

Reports indicate that Ukrainian forces conducted a single strike that destroyed a Russian air defence system in occupied Kherson region, killing around 100 Russian soldiers.

Ukraine wiped out around 100 Russia n soldiers in a single strike that destroyed a Russia n air defence system in occupied Kherson region, according to reports.

Footage appeared to show dramatic explosions ripping through a multi-storey building after drones launched by Kyiv's SBU security service struck in the occupied territory. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the operation destroyed a Pantsir-S1 air defence system as well as hitting a headquarters used by officers from Russia's FSB security service.

'Thanks to this operation alone, Russian losses amount to around 100 occupiers killed and wounded,' Zelensky said. 'The Russians must feel that they have to end this war of theirs. ' He vowed more strikes deep into Putin's territory if the Kremlin refuses to talk peace. Telegram channel Ukraine Context dubbed the attack 'carpet bombing' of the FSB HQ in Kherson region





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Ukraine Russia Strike Destroyed Destroyed Russian Losses Kill And Wound Pantsir-S1 Air Defence System FSB HQ Occupied Kherson Region Russian Air Defence System Drones Ukraine Context Telegram Channel Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Russian FSB Security Service Kremlin Negotiate Peace Russian Vergun Missile Defence System

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