Ukraine War: Zelenskyy Demands Inclusion in Peace Talks as U.S. Officials Push for Negotiations

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy insists on Ukraine's direct participation in peace negotiations with Russia, while U.S. officials, including former President Trump, are working to facilitate talks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the importance of Ukraine 's direct involvement in any negotiations aimed at ending the war with Russia , warning that his nation would never accept deals brokered behind its back. This comes as senior U.S. officials, including National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, are heading to Saudi Arabia to initiate peace talks between Russia n President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy .

The move follows a phone call between former President Donald Trump and Zelenskyy, where Trump expressed his willingness to mediate the conflict and facilitate negotiations. Meanwhile, senior Trump administration officials, including Vice President JD Vance, Senator Marco Rubio, and U.S. Special Envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg, are attending the Munich Security Conference, where the Russia-Ukraine war is a central topic. Kellogg emphasized the need to engage with adversaries, even those considered disagreeable, to achieve peace. He stated that while Ukrainians and Americans would be directly involved in negotiations, the interests of other nations, like those in Europe, would still be considered. Kellogg also advocated for stronger enforcement of sanctions against Russia and suggested that negotiations could focus on Russian territorial concessions and targeting Putin's oil revenue. However, some administration members remain cautious about specifying any preconditions for Russia's participation in negotiations. Zelenskyy, speaking at the security conference, reiterated Ukraine's stance, demanding its inclusion in any peace talks and emphasizing the principle of 'no decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine.' He stated that Ukraine will never accept deals made behind its back and that discussions about Europe's future should involve European nations.Rubio, during his phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, discussed the war in Ukraine and other pressing issues. The call highlighted the ongoing diplomatic efforts to address the conflict, although finding a lasting solution remains a significant challenge. Former Trump administration officials, including Hegseth, have suggested that a negotiated peace might require Ukraine to relinquish some territory captured by Russia since 2014. This stance reflects the complex realities of the conflict and the potential compromises needed to achieve a lasting ceasefire. The ongoing efforts to mediate peace between Russia and Ukraine underscore the global importance of resolving the conflict and its far-reaching consequences





