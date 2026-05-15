Ukraine War Turning Table: Putin Hints at Ceasefire, Russia Spine Rattling, Oil & Gas Sector Ripe for Profits

In an ecological disaster zone, volunteers are coming from across Russia to help with the clean-up of toxic sludge off a long beach, saving seabirds and the dogs and cats of Tuapse. The town's port is crippled, and streets are rendered unsafe for habitation after four major Ukrainian drone strikes since April 16 left the local refinery burning for days on end.

With its long beaches of sand and pebbles, its health spas and guesthouses, the small town of Tuapse on Russia’s Black Sea was once a popular Soviet holiday resort.

Today, it’s an ecological disaster zone. Sticky black rain falls in a constant ooze. Mountainous clouds of black smoke blot out the sky. The air itself is toxic.

Volunteers are coming from hundreds of miles around to help with the clean-up – not only trying to clear sludge off the coastline and rescue the seabirds but bringing chemical shampoos to save Tuapse’s dogs and cats that are coated in thick, gunky oil. Since April 16, the local refinery has been hit by four major Ukrainian drone strikes. Each time, the infrastructure has burned for days on end.

The town’s port has been crippled and its streets rendered almost uninhabitable. Russia’s so-called ‘special military operation’ to annexe Ukraine has become a domestic crisis. Despite crackdowns on protests, internet shutdowns and relentless television propaganda, it is no longer possible for the Kremlin to hide this reality from ordinary citizens. They are living with the evidence every day





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Ukraine War Tuapse Ecological Disaster Refinery Ukrainian Drone Strikes Crimea Mobilization Putin's Words Victory Day Drone Strikes Military Attack

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