Ukraine War Turning Table: Putin Hints at Ceasefire, Russia Swarm Is Pierced

The conflict in Ukraine, which has been raging since 2014, has seen Ukrainian forces gradually turning the tide in favor of their allies. This past week, it was revealed that President Volodymyr Zelensky has gleefully reported that two ports – Novorossiysk on the Black Sea and Ust-Luga on the Baltic – have seen their capacity slashed by 38 per cent and 43 per cent respectively. At the end of last month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gleefully reported that two ports – Novorossiysk on the Black Sea and Ust-Luga on the Baltic – have seen their capacity slashed by 38 per cent and 43 per cent respectively. The relentless attacks on Russian air defense systems have enabled Ukraine to fly long drone missions with high levels of success. Last week, Moscow came under attack on three successive nights. A luxury residential tower block was hit, less than six miles from Red Square. Four Russian combat aircraft were destroyed on the ground at the Shagol airfield in the Urals, fully 1,000 miles from Ukraine.

With its long beaches of sand and pebbles, its health spas and guesthouses, the small town of Tuapse on Russia’s Black Sea was once a popular Soviet holiday resort.

Today, it’s an ecological disaster zone. Sticky black rain falls in a constant ooze. Mountainous clouds of black smoke blot out the sky. The air itself is toxic.

Volunteers are coming from hundreds of miles around to help with the clean-up – not only trying to clear sludge off the coastline and rescue the seabirds but bringing chemical shampoos to save Tuapse’s dogs and cats that are coated in thick, gunky oil. Since April 16, the local refinery has been hit by four major Ukrainian drone strikes. Each time, the infrastructure has burned for days on end.

The town’s port has been crippled and its streets rendered almost uninhabitable. Russia’s so-called ‘special military operation’ to annexe Ukraine has become a domestic crisis. Despite crackdowns on protests, internet shutdowns and relentless television propaganda, it is no longer possible for the Kremlin to hide this reality from ordinary citizens. They are living with the evidence every day





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Ukraine War Putin Hints At Ceasefire Russia Swarm Pierced Russian Drone Attacks Volodymyr Zelensky Mykhailo Fedorov

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