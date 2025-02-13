The Russia-Ukraine conflict continues into its third year, leaving the objectives of both sides shrouded in uncertainty. While Russia initially claimed the invasion was to combat 'neo-Nazis,' analysts suggest any lasting peace agreement would likely involve territorial concessions by Ukraine. The war's human cost is immense, with thousands of civilian casualties reported by the UN. Both Russia and Ukraine have suffered significant military losses.

Ukrainian servicemen gather damaged ammunition on a road at the front line near the town of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region of Ukraine. As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine enters its third year, the goals of both nations remain under intense international scrutiny. Russia's initial justification for the invasion was to 'fight fiercely for its future, repelling the aggression of neo-Nazis and their masters.

' However, analysts suggest that any lasting peace agreement would likely acknowledge Russia's territorial gains while allowing for diplomacy on Ukraine's terms, according to the Council on Foreign Relations. The war's devastating impact is evident in the staggering number of casualties. The United Nations reports that over 12,300 civilians, including 650 children, have been killed in Ukraine. The UN acknowledges that this figure is likely an underestimate, as it only reflects verified deaths. Estimates of Russian troop deaths range around 90,000, while Ukrainian losses are also substantial. President Zelenskyy revealed in December 2024 that 43,000 Ukrainian soldiers had perished. The United States has provided substantial financial and military support to Ukraine. US officials revealed to the Special Inspector General that as of September 2024, over \$113 billion in aid had been committed to Ukraine. This funding encompasses a wide range of resources, including missiles, ammunition, combat vehicles, and economic and humanitarian assistance





