Four people died and over 80 were left injured in Ukraine after Russia pummeled Kyiv with missiles and drones in overnight attacks. The attack involved 90 missiles of various types and 600 drones, with Ukrainian air defences intercepting 549 of the drones and 55 of the missiles.

Four people died and over 80 were left injured in Ukraine after Russia pummeled Kyiv with missiles and drones in overnight attacks. Air raid sirens blared through the night into Sunday as smoke billowed across the city from the strikes.

Damage was recorded in 40 locations across several districts of the city, including residential buildings, Kyiv military administration head Tymur Tkachenko said in a Telegram post. Russia also launched a nuclear-capable Oreshnik medium-range hypersonic missile as part of the massive overnight strikes, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday. Ukrainian air defences intercepted 549 of the 600 drones and 55 of the 90 missiles, the air force said.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Sunday that Russia was seeking to terrorise Ukraine with its latest massive bombardment. My condolences to the families and loved ones who have lost their loved ones. It was a heavy attack – 90 missiles of various types, many of them ballistic missiles – 36 in total. There were 600 drones.

Unfortunately, not all of the ballistic missiles were intercepted – the largest number of hits was in Kyiv. The primary target of this Russian attack was Kyiv. Putin launched three Russian missiles against a water supply facility, a market burnt down, dozens of residential buildings damaged, several ordinary schools, hit several ordinary schools. Launched his Oreshnik against Bila Tserkva.

They are genuinely deranged. It is important that this does not pass without consequences for Russia. Everyone in the world who will not stay silent and chooses to help Ukraine is a defender of life. We are doing our best to achieve peace and protect people – everything.

It is important that Ukraine is not alone. Decisions are needed — from the United States, from Europe and others – to make that old Oreshnik in Moscow finally utter the word peace. Today, a school building was damaged while people sheltered inside, Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said. A five-storey residential building in Kyiv's Shevchenko district was hit, which caused a fire, and one person was killed, Ukraine's state emergency service reported.

Local authorities reported supermarkets and warehouses across the city were also damaged. Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia had been planning to use the hypersonic Oreshnik ballistic missile, citing intelligence from the US and Western partners





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ukraine Russia Kyiv Missile Strikes Drone Attacks Humanitarian Crisis

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

San Diego Islamic Center attack: Mom of attackers calls police twice before attackThis news text focuses on the attack at the Islamic Center of San Diego in San Diego, California. It mentions the attack, the casualties, and the details of the attacker. It also highlights the mother's frantic calls to police before the attack and their handling by the police.

Read more »

Ukraine’s capital Kyiv hit by massive missile and drone attackPresident Volodymyr Zelenskyy had warned that Russia was preparing a strike against Ukraine using the Oreshnik missile, citing intelligence.

Read more »

Russia launches heavy missile strikes on Kyiv after Ukraine drone attackA large ballistic missile attack pounded Kyiv, authorities said, wounding at least five people after Moscow threatened retaliation for strikes in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine.

Read more »

Russia fires Oreshnik ballistic missiles in large Ukraine attackRussia claimed successful strikes on Ukrainian military infrastructure following reported attacks on Russian-controlled territories in the Luhansk region.

Read more »