Renewed Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil refineries have cut their processing volumes by 45% since late October.

Ukraine claimed its forces struck a major military base in Russia on Wednesday, taking out five warplanes, as the Ukrainian government told Vladimir Putin to “stop complaining” about attacks on Russia n infrastructure.

The strikes on the Savalsleyka air base in the Nizhny Novgorod region east of Moscow were the latest in long-range attacks aimed at crippling Russia’s war effort, the Ukrainian General Staff said in a statement. Three MiG-31 jets used to fire hypersonic missiles, as well as two Su-34 fighter-bombers, were hit in the strikes, taking them out of operation “for some time,” the General Staff said.

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Ukrainian forces are targeting Russian ballistic-missile launchers used in attacks on Ukraine’s energy system and frontline cities, taking out 16 in recent months, the country’s defense minister, Yevhenii Khmara, said this week. Meanwhile, renewed Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil refineries have cut their processing volumes by 45% since late October, industry sources said earlier this month, much to theA satellite image shows the aftermath of Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries in Novokuybyshevsk, Samara region, Russia, Oct. 31, 2026.