Ukraine targets St. Petersburg again in sweeping attack

Residents of St. Petersburg have been told to stay indoors after a large-scale Ukrainian drone attack targeted Russia's second-largest city.

Smoke is seen over the port of St. Petersburg, Russia, on Wednesday after a Ukrainian drone attack. Ukraine attacked Russia’s second-largest city again Saturday. Ukrainian drones hit near St. Petersburg, prompting stay-home warnings and internet disruptions, in the latest long-range strike challenging Putin’s claim the war leaves Russian daily life untouched.

As both sides unleash swarms of drones far from entrenched front lines, Moscow pounds Ukrainian cities while Kyiv warns there are ‘no safe places’ inside Russia. Residents of St. Petersburg were told not to leave their homes after a large-scale Ukrainian drone attack targeted Russia’s second-largest city Saturday morning, underscoring Kyiv’s growing ability to hit deep inside Russia. The attack came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin refused his Ukrainian counterpart’s offer to meet with him. St. Petersburg Gov.

Alexander Beglov said three people sustained minor injuries in the attack. He advised residents not to go outside and warned of possible disruptions to mobile internet service, while regional Gov. Alexander Drozdenko said 141 drones were shot down over the surrounding Leningrad region in what he called an “unprecedented attack.

”“Last night, our drones covered a distance of about 1,000 kilometers to the St. Petersburg region — to the enemy navy’s arsenals and a base in Kronstadt,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on X, adding that drones also hit an oil depot in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region. The renewed attack on St. Petersburg is the latest blow to Putin’s efforts to cast the conflict as a distant event that doesn’t affect Russian daily life.

A Ukrainian drone strike set ablaze an oil terminal in the city and hit a nearby naval base Wednesday, hours before the opening of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin’s annual showcase for investment. Speaking at the forum, Putin said Thursday that Russia would strengthen its air defenses to counter recent Ukrainian drone attacks, which have reached deep inside his country and cast a cloud over the event in his hometown of St. Petersburg.

Putin on Friday rejected a proposal by Zelensky for a face-to-face meeting on the 4-year-old conflict, saying he sees “no point” in it. Thursday’s letter, the first public message Zelensky has written directly to Putin since Russian forces invaded Ukraine in 2022, was a sweeping critique of the Russian leader’s 26 years in power, including some taunts about his age.

Responding to Putin’s dismissal of the proposed meeting, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Saturday that things would “only get worse for Russia. ” “Failures will get more humiliating,” he wrote on X, warning that there are “no safe places in Russia that can be exempt” from Ukrainian long-range attacks, and that the intensity of attacks “will continue to grow.

” With the front line barely moving as swarms of drones hinder advances, both sides have sought an edge by launching long-range strikes. In Ukraine, one person was killed and three wounded overnight into Saturday in the Dnipropetrovsk region, as Russian forces struck three districts nearly 30 times with drones and artillery, regional head Oleksandr Hanzha said.

In Zaporizhzhia, seven people sought medical care after a Russian drone strike started a fire at a parking lot, according to regional head Ivan Fedorov. Russia targeted Ukraine overnight with 272 strike drones, and air defenses shot down 249 of them, the Ukrainian air force said Saturday. Rebuilding L.A. : How One Eaton Fire Survivor Has Found the Strength to Move On and Rebuild Eighteen months after the Eaton and Palisades Fires, survivors are rebuilding — not alone, but together.

On Poppyfields Drive in Altadena, Whitney Haggins and at least 6 of her neighbors are leading the way. Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten. Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.

” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.





latimes / 🏆 11. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ukraine targets St. Petersburg again after Putin rejects Zelenskyy's offer for direct talksUkrainian drones has targeted St. Petersburg in what Russian officials called a “large-scale” attack, prompting Governor Alexander Beglov to advise residents to remain indoors.

Read more »

Ukraine targets St. Petersburg again after Putin rejects Zelenskyy's offer for direct talksUkrainian drones has targeted St. Petersburg in what Russian officials called a “large-scale” attack, prompting Governor Alexander Beglov to advise residents to remain indoors.

Read more »

Ukraine targets St. Petersburg again after Putin rejects Zelenskyy's offer for direct talksUkrainian drones has targeted St. Petersburg in what Russian officials called a “large-scale” attack, prompting Governor Alexander Beglov to advise residents to remain indoors.

Read more »

Ukraine drone attack targets St. Petersburg again after Putin rejects Zelensky’s offer for direct talksThe attack is an ’embarrassing blow’ to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who rejected talks with Ukraine.

Read more »