Ukraine targets St. Petersburg again after Putin rejects Zelenskyy's offer for direct talks

Ukrainian drones has targeted St. Petersburg in what Russian officials called a “large-scale” attack, prompting Governor Alexander Beglov to advise residents to remain indoors.

A plume of black smoke is seen over the port of St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, June 3, 2026, after a Ukrainian drone attack. Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during a meeting with representatives of international news agencies on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum at the Constantine Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

In this photo provided by Ukraine's 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Separate Mechanized Brigade press service, a soldier reacts as an MRLS BM-21"Grad" fires at the Russian positions near Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, June 4, 2026. A plume of black smoke is seen over the port of St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, June 3, 2026, after a Ukrainian drone attack.

Residents of St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city, were told not to leave their homes after a “large-scale” Ukrainian drone attack targeted the city Saturday morning, local officials said, underscoring Kyiv’s growing ability to hit deep inside Russia. St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov advised St. Petersburg residents not to go outside and warned of possible disruptions to mobile internet service. Regional Gov. Alexander Drozdenko said 141 drones were shot down over the surrounding Leningrad region.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses shot down 376 Ukrainian drones. Although no casualties were immediately reported, the renewed attack on St. Petersburg strikes a further embarrassing blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to cast the conflict as a distant event that doesn’t affect Russian daily life.that set ablaze an oil terminal in the city and hit a nearby naval base Wednesday, hours before the opening of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin’s annual showcase for investment.

Speaking at the forum, Putin said Thursday that Russia will strengthen its air defenses to counter recent Ukrainian drone attacks, which haveWith the front line barely moving as swarms of drones hinder advances, both sides have sought an edge by launching long-range strikes. In Ukraine, one person was killed and three wounded overnight in the Dnipropetrovsk region, as Russian forces struck three districts nearly 30 times with drones and artillery, regional head Oleksandr Hanzha said Saturday.

In Zaporizhzhia, five people sought medical care after a Russian drone strike started a fire at a parking lot, according to regional head Ivan Fedorov. Russia targeted Ukraine overnight with 272 strike drones, and air defenses shot down 249 of them, the Ukrainian air force said Saturday. , was a sweeping critique of the Russian leader’s 26 years in power, as well as some taunts about his age. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press.

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Vladimir Putin Alexander Drozdenko Volodymyr Zelenskyy Alexander Beglov Ivan Fedorov

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