Ukraine targets St. Petersburg again after Putin rejects Zelenskyy's offer for direct talks

Ukrainian drones has targeted St. Petersburg in what Russian officials called a “large-scale” attack, prompting Governor Alexander Beglov to advise residents to remain indoors.

More than half of Latin Americans deported from US to Congo are now back homeA federal judge strikes down Trump administration immigration policy affecting 39 countriesSenate OKs $70B immigration bill after rejecting efforts to permanently ban Trump's settlement fundBears move forward with new stadium in Northwest IndianaActor Anthony Head, known for ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer,' has died at 72AP Entertainment WireThe US job market is strong but many Americans are still frustrated by prospects and rising pricesLettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bagA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraA new kind of date makes personal to-do lists a reason to get together with friendsA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyMany soccer fans will be drinking alcohol and watching the World Cup.

In heat, doing that is riskyEbola outbreak in Central Africa could reach 20,000 cases without strong public health measuresChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy. Here's how to do itOne Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device.

Here's how to dry out your smartphoneThe electric guitar spawned garage bands, rock-god dreams — and generations of popular music4 years running, Southern Baptists weigh tightening ban on churches with women pastorsLas fuerzas armadas de EU esperan claridad del Pentágono tras vaivenes de Trump en EuropaAustralian cockroach kingpin caught with 100,000 illegal insects in record bug bustA federal judge strikes down Trump administration immigration policy affecting 39 countriesSenate OKs $70B immigration bill after rejecting efforts to permanently ban Trump's settlement fundBears move forward with new stadium in Northwest IndianaActor Anthony Head, known for ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer,' has died at 72AP Entertainment WireThe US job market is strong but many Americans are still frustrated by prospects and rising pricesLettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bagA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraA new kind of date makes personal to-do lists a reason to get together with friendsA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyMany soccer fans will be drinking alcohol and watching the World Cup.

In heat, doing that is riskyEbola outbreak in Central Africa could reach 20,000 cases without strong public health measuresChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy. Here's how to do itOne Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device.

Here's how to dry out your smartphoneThe electric guitar spawned garage bands, rock-god dreams — and generations of popular music4 years running, Southern Baptists weigh tightening ban on churches with women pastorsLas fuerzas armadas de EU esperan claridad del Pentágono tras vaivenes de Trump en Europa





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Volodymyr Zelenskyy St. Petersburg Ukraine Alexander Beglov General News Drone Surveillance And Warfare Military Technology Russia-Ukraine War Military And Defense Politics Russia Government Fires World News Diplomacy Ukraine Government Ivan Fedorov Russia Ukraine War Alexander Drozdenko World News

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