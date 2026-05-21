Ukraine Strikes Russian HQ in Kherson, Killing Dozens

A drone strike by Ukraine's SBU security service has reportedly killed around 100 Russian soldiers and destroyed a Russian air defense system in the occupied Kherson region. The attack, which was dubbed a 'carpet bombing' of the FSB HQ, highlights Ukraine's growing reliance on long-range drone strikes and its increasing strategic advantage.

Ukraine 's security service, the SBU, launched a drone strike that destroyed a Russia n air defense system and killed around 100 Russia n soldiers in the occupied Kherson region.

Footage shows explosions ripping through a multi-storey building after drones hit the target. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the operation, stating that it destroyed a Pantsir-S1 air defense system and hit a headquarters used by officers from Russia's FSB security service. Zelensky emphasized that the strike demonstrates the growing strength of Ukraine's military and the increasing pressure on Russia. He vowed more strikes deep into Russian territory if the Kremlin refuses to negotiate peace.

The attack was dubbed a 'carpet bombing' of the FSB HQ in Kherson region by the Telegram channel Ukraine Context. The attack highlights Ukraine's growing reliance on long-range drone strikes as a means of inflicting damage on Russian targets. The success of the strike comes as an expert revealed that Ukraine's drone strikes on Russia are shifting the balance of power in the war, indicating a gradual shift in favor of Ukraine.

The barrage of almost 600 Ukrainian drones, which targeted military and infrastructure targets, including a Russian navy vessel, killed four people. The attack was part of a larger trend of increased drone strikes by Ukraine, which is increasingly relying on domestic weapons production. Keir Giles, a Russia analyst at Chatham House, stated that the drone strikes are a sign of Ukraine's growing strategic advantage.

He explained that Ukraine is exploiting the vast size of Russia and its inability to defend all areas effectively. Even if Russia were to dedicate the same resources to air defense as Ukraine, it would still be unable to protect all vital facilities targeted by Ukraine





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Ukraine Russia Drone Strike Air Defense Kherson FSB Pantsir-S1 War Victory Zelensky Drone Warfare Russia-Ukraine War

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