President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirms Ukrainian Sea Baby drone attack on Russian navy corvette Merkury in Benghazi, Libya, on November 23, 2026, damaging the vessel and destroying a Ka-27 helicopter.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Monday, November 23, 2026, that Ukrainian forces successfully attacked a Russian warship moored at a port in Libya. The target was the Russian navy corvette Merkury, a vessel described as one of Russia's newest ships, which was hit by a maritime drone in the Mediterranean Sea. This operation marks a significant escalation in Kyiv's long-range military capabilities, striking a target approximately 2,400 kilometers from the front lines in Ukraine.

Ukrainian Forces Target Russian Warship

The Security Service of Ukraine provided video evidence showing a Sea Baby suicide drone striking the Merkury near Benghazi. President Zelenskyy described the operation as "exemplary" and confirmed that all designated targets were achieved during the assault. He emphasized that the attack was a direct response to Russia's aggression and a demonstration of Ukraine's developing weapons technology. The strike occurred while the Merkury was docked at the Benghazi Naval Base in eastern Libya, where it had arrived to refuel and take on supplies under an agreement with the Russian government.

Also read Russian Corvette Merkury Hit by Drone in Libyan Benghazi Port

Significant Damage to Russian Assets

According to Ukrainian officials, the attack caused severe damage to the Russian corvette, with President Zelenskyy claiming the vessel was sunk. However, two Libyan officials stated that the ship was severely damaged but did not confirm its total destruction. The strike also resulted in the destruction of a Ka-27 military helicopter that was stationed on the deck of the Merkury. Additionally, Ukrainian forces reportedly struck and damaged the Russian dry cargo ship MV Angara, which President Zelenskyy stated was used by Moscow to transport weapons to the region. The attack also targeted another vessel, the cargo ship MV Angara, in the same incident.

Logistics and Operational Context

The Ukrainian operation was conducted from bases in Libya, including an air base in the coastal city of Misrata, as well as other military facilities in the capital of Tripoli and the coastal town of Zawiya. Most of the Ukrainian personnel involved were drone experts operating under a covert deal endorsed by Western allies. This strategy allows Kyiv to utilize North African territory to project power into the Mediterranean and strike Russian assets far from the immediate conflict zone. Similar long-range operations were previously reported in March when Ukrainian forces struck a Russian tanker in the Mediterranean using Libyan territory.

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Broader Impact and Concurrent Strikes

While the attack in Libya dominated headlines, Russian forces continued their assaults on Ukrainian territory on the same day. A Russian strike on a five-story apartment block in the village of Dymer near Kyiv killed 11 people, according to regional police. Rescue workers and search dogs were deployed to the rubble to recover victims, and notably, a 7-year-old child and a 79-year-old woman were pulled alive from the debris. These incidents highlight the ongoing intensity of the conflict despite Ukraine's successful overseas operations.

Regional and International Reactions

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the attack in Libya, stating that the Russian Defense Ministry would provide more information only if deemed appropriate. Meanwhile, in southern Ukraine, a Russian strike on a hospital in the city of Zaporizhzhia killed three people, as reported by the regional military administration. Two other individuals were killed when Russian forces struck a vehicle evacuating residents from the eastern city of Kramatorsk. The government in eastern Libya sent a letter to the U.N. regarding the incident, underscoring the diplomatic complexities of hosting Ukrainian operations on its soil. The attack has drawn attention to the strategic depth Ukraine is now capable of projecting, challenging Russian naval presence in the Mediterranean.