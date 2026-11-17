Ukrainian forces attacked the Kerch Bridge, collapsing road sections and damaging rail lines. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls the strike unprecedented as Moscow reports record drone interceptions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Tuesday that Ukrainian drones and missiles successfully struck the Kerch Bridge, a critical infrastructure link connecting Russia to the occupied Crimea n Peninsula. This coordinated overnight assault represents a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, with Kyiv describing the operation as unprecedented in its scope and execution. The attack occurred as both nations brace for potential diplomatic developments, including a scheduled meeting between Russia n President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and U.S. President Donald Trump in China later this week.

Damage to Kerch Bridge Infrastructure

While President Zelenskyy did not specify the exact extent of structural damage in his initial statement, the Ukrainian General Staff provided detailed assessments confirming substantial destruction to the vital crossing. An arch and a span of the bridge's road section collapsed, effectively severing the primary road link between mainland Russia and Crimea. Simultaneously, the railway line remained operational but sustained damage to its arch structure, complicating freight and passenger transport across the region.

Also read Ukraine Strikes Crimea Bridge with 1336 Drones Ahead of Russia Summit

The Kerch Bridge serves as a crucial logistical artery for moving military and civilian supplies from Russia into Crimea and supporting Russian troops on the front line. Its construction, completed in 2018, stands as a potent symbol of Russia's illegal annexation of the peninsula in 2014, making it a highly inflammatory and strategic target for Ukrainian forces seeking to disrupt Russian supply chains and morale.

Zelenskyy Details Multi-Stage Operation

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained that the strike on the Kerch Bridge was the culmination of weeks of preparatory strikes conducted in seven distinct stages. Ukrainian forces systematically targeted and neutralized Russian defense systems, radars, electronic warfare equipment, and other designated defense nodes before launching the final, decisive attack on Monday night. This methodical approach allowed Ukrainian forces to gradually wear down Russian air defenses over time, creating an opening for the main assault.

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The final barrage involved a combination of domestically developed long-range drones targeting the bridge's road section, Ukrainian Neptune missiles aimed at the rail section, and Flamingo precision-guided missiles that delivered the final structural blows. The Russian Investigative Committee confirmed that the bridge was attacked by drones and sustained damage, though they did not elaborate on specific details. The coordinated use of diverse Ukrainian weaponry highlights the complexity and precision of the operation.

Moscow Reports Record Drone Interceptions

Amidst the Kerch Bridge attack, Russia reported downing a record number of Ukrainian drones for the second consecutive night. The Russian Defense Ministry stated that its air defenses intercepted 1,441 drones during the latest wave of attacks, following a previous night where they claimed to have shot down 1,336 drones. These figures represent the highest number of interceptions reported by Moscow during the war, which began with Moscow's full-scale invasion of its neighbor on February 24, 2022.

Despite these claims, independent reports and local authorities confirmed significant impacts across Russian territory. Authorities in Bashkortostan, a region in the southern Ural Mountains, stated that defenses repelled a massive drone attack on industrial zones in the cities of Ufa and Salavat. While officials claimed all plants continued normal operations, the independent news outlet Astra reported a huge fire at the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat oil refining and petrochemical complex, located nearly 1,300 kilometers east of the Ukrainian border.

Impact on Kyiv and Infrastructure

The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, also faced severe attacks as Moscow's forces fired ballistic missiles and drones at the city, striking two of its main bridges and killing at least two people. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that seven Russian ballistic missiles hit the North and South bridges, which are essential for the capital's transportation network. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that experts are currently inspecting the damaged structures to assess the full extent of the destruction, with both bridges temporarily closed to all traffic.

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President Zelenskyy highlighted that Russian air defenses downed numerous projectiles as they approached the capital, with Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reporting that around 800 drones flew toward the Moscow region overnight. Most were intercepted at a distance, but 321 were shot down as they neared the Russian capital. These aerial assaults are part of a broader Russian campaign to damage Ukrainian infrastructure, particularly the power grid, causing significant power outages in three Ukrainian regions on Tuesday.

Diplomatic Context and Future Steps

These intensified military strikes occur as Russia and Ukraine await a date for the next round of U.S.-mediated talks aimed at ending the war. The timing coincides with U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to discuss the conflict in Ukraine during his anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in China this week. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Russia has repeatedly rejected Ukrainian proposals for de-escalation, stating that every offer has been met with loud rejection.

On the diplomatic front, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov asserted that there is no doubt the Kerch Bridge will be restored and will be even better than it was before. Meanwhile, Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-installed governor of Crimea, announced that traffic across the bridge was halted but that rail traffic was restored by Tuesday afternoon, despite the confirmed structural damage. The Russian Defense Ministry further claimed to have carried out a major strike using land- and air-based precision weapons on Ukraine's military industrial facilities, energy, transport, and port infrastructure overnight.