Ukraine Strikes Deep into Russia with Long-Range Drone Attack on St. Petersburg

Ukrainian drones targeted military sites and an oil depot deep inside Russia, including near St. Petersburg, in one of the war's boldest long-range attacks, as Russia reported shooting down hundreds of drones and President Putin vowed to strengthen air defences.

Ukraine executed one of its most audacious long-range drone operations of the conflict, striking deep into Russia 's St. Petersburg region overnight. Thick smoke billowed into the sky as explosions rocked the area, with videos circulating online showing the dramatic results.

Kyiv's forces targeted military infrastructure, including Russian naval arsenals and a key military base in Kronstadt, a major naval hub near the city. According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, the drones traveled approximately 1,000 kilometers to reach these sites. Additional strikes were reported against an oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar region, roughly 500 kilometers from Ukrainian-held territory.

Zelensky praised his country's armed forces, security service, and military intelligence, stating the operation demonstrated that Moscow could no longer consider itself safe far from the front lines. He warned that any 'injustice against Ukraine' would be met with a 'just response' and reiterated his call for Russia to end its war.

The Russian Defence Ministry claimed its air defences intercepted 376 drones across numerous regions, including Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Kursk, Leningrad, Novgorod, Oryol, Pskov, Rostov, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tver, Tula, the Moscow region, the Republic of Crimea, and the Republic of Abkhazia, as well as over the Azov and Black Seas. St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov advised residents to stay indoors and warned of potential mobile internet disruptions following the attacks.

Regional Governor Alexander Drozdenko reported 141 drones were shot down over the Leningrad region. While no casualties were immediately reported in St. Petersburg, the strike deep inside Russia deals a symbolic blow to President Vladimir Putin's efforts to portray the war as a distant conflict not affecting Russian daily life.

This attack follows a separate Ukrainian drone strike on Wednesday that set an oil terminal ablaze and hit a naval base in St. Petersburg, just hours before the opening of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin's annual investment showcase. At the forum, Putin vowed to strengthen Russia's air defences to counter such deep-reaching Ukrainian drone attacks. The intensification of long-range strikes comes as diplomatic efforts, led by the United States, remain stalled and overshadowed by the Middle East conflict.

The strike occurred a day after Putin rejected Zelensky's proposal for a meeting, a move Zelensky criticized as 'choosing war again.

' Meanwhile, in Ukraine, Russian attacks overnight in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions resulted in casualties and damage. The Ukrainian Air Force reported intercepting 249 of 272 Russian strike drones launched overnight. The ongoing exchange of long-range drone barrages has become a defining feature of the war, with both sides seeking an advantage as the front lines see little movement





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