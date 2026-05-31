Ukraine Strikes Deep Into Russia Targeting Energy Infrastructure Amid Spillover Fears

Ukraine launched long-range drone attacks on Russian oil facilities, including in Kirov and Saratov, over 800 miles from the front line. President Zelensky says the strikes target fuel supplies critical to Putin's war effort. Meanwhile, a Russian drone struck a Romanian apartment block, raising NATO concerns and calls for a united response.

Ukraine has intensified its long-range drone attacks deep inside Russia n territory, striking key energy infrastructure hundreds of miles from the front line. Overnight, a Ukrainian drone hit an oil pumping station in the Lazarevo facility in the Kirov region, approximately 800 miles into Russia .

The attack sent massive plumes of smoke into the air. Regional Governor Alexander Sokolov confirmed that a facility had been struck but reported no casualties and urged locals to remain calm. This strike was part of a broader campaign targeting Russian fuel supplies and industrial sites.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukrainian forces had targeted an oil refinery in Saratov, near the Kazakh border, about 700 kilometers (430 miles) from the front line, along with locations in the Rostov and Kirov regions, and a military base on the Caspian Sea coast. He shared video footage of the aftermath, showing fires and dense smoke over Russian territory, and stated that these actions directly impact Vladimir Putin's ability to wage war.

Zelensky emphasized that Russia could have ended the war long ago but continues to choose escalation, and these strikes on fuel supplies are a legitimate means to undermine Russia's war effort. In the Rostov region, the town of Matveyev-Kurgan was attacked by Ukrainian drones, prompting a state of emergency after a strike on an oil depot. Local leader Dina Alborova reported that the resulting fire spread across more than 4,000 square yards, damaging shops and homes.

Meanwhile, Russia retaliated by launching a massive drone barrage overnight, deploying 229 drones against Ukraine. Ukrainian officials reported intercepting 212 of them. One target was a private delivery company's warehouse in Dnipro, which was completely destroyed, although no employees were injured. The conflict's spillover effects are also becoming apparent, as drones alleged to be Russian have struck neighboring countries.

In Romania, a block of flats in Galați was hit, injuring two people and leading to the evacuation of around 70 residents. Romanian President Nicușor Dan suggested the drone may have been struck by Ukrainian air defenses over Kyiv, altering its course. President Zelensky stated that Ukraine attempts to intercept all Russian drones, even those heading toward NATO states like Romania, Moldova, Poland, or the Baltic countries, and notifies partners immediately if interception fails.

He accused Russia of using drones to pressure NATO and test allied air defenses, calling for a stronger unified response. The incident in Romania has drawn strong reactions from NATO allies. President Putin claimed he had only just learned of the Romania strike and demanded the drone wreckage be sent to Russia for an "objective investigation," while also citing cases of Ukrainian drones straying into EU countries.

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer condemned the attack as a "serious violation" of NATO airspace and reaffirmed UK support for Ukraine, Romania, and all NATO allies facing Russian aggression. This stance was echoed by European leaders, including the French foreign minister, the US Ambassador to NATO, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, underscoring allied solidarity.

The cross-border drone warfare highlights the expanding risk of escalation, as Russia tests NATO's defenses and Ukraine continues to target Russia's economic and logistical lifelines far from the front, aiming to erode Moscow's capacity to sustain its invasion





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Ukraine Russia Drone Strikes Energy Infrastructure Kirov Saratov Zelensky Putin NATO Romania Cross-Border Air Defense

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