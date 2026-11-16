Ukraine Strikes Crimea Bridge with 1336 Drones Ahead of Russia Summit

Ukraine launches a massive drone assault on the Kerch Bridge and Russian infrastructure, escalating tensions days before Putin meets Trump and Xi in Shenzhen.

Ukrainian forces executed a historic aerial assault overnight, deploying over one thousand unmanned aircraft toward Russia with a specific focus on the Kerch Bridge. This strategic infrastructure, which links the annexed Crimea peninsula to mainland Russia, suffered minor damage during the barrage. The attack represents a significant escalation in kinetic operations just days before a high-stakes diplomatic summit in Shenzhen involving global leaders.

Massive Drone Barrage Targets Strategic Infrastructure

According to a statement released by Moscow's defence ministry, Ukraine launched a total of 1,336 drones during the operation. This figure marks the second-highest daily volume recorded for the conflict this year. The barrage targeted multiple areas, including the capital, Moscow, and critical infrastructure in occupied territories. The Kerch Bridge, a symbolic and logistical artery for Russian forces, was a primary objective in this widespread strike.

Also read Network Rail Bridge Strikes Cost £13 Million Annually

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed that air defences intercepted approximately 600 drones approaching the capital. The attack on the bridge prompted immediate administrative responses from Russian-installed officials in Crimea. Crimea's governor, Sergey Aksyonov, announced on Telegram that traffic would be restricted likely until the afternoon following the strike. Aksyonov did not confirm any casualties resulting from the incident.

Russian Officials Assess Damage and Diplomatic Context

While Ukrainian strikes have historically caused severe disruption to the Kerch Bridge, recent assessments suggest limited physical impact from this specific event. Social media channels aligned with the Russian army indicated that no serious structural damage had been sustained. The bridge has previously been hit multiple times, including a major explosion in October 2022 that caused months of logistical chaos.

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Ukrainian leadership frames these retaliatory strikes as necessary retribution for sustained Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities. Kyiv cites recent attacks on energy infrastructure that have killed hundreds of civilians and left millions without power. The operation coincides with a period of heightened diplomatic activity, occurring just days before the summit in Shenzhen.

Shenzhen Summit Excludes Ukraine From Core Discussions

Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on November 19. The meeting takes place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Beijing stated the leaders would discuss 'world peace,' while Trump has indicated intentions to address denuclearisation and the war in Iran.

US officials confirm that Russia's war against Ukraine is not expected to be a central focus of these trilateral discussions. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier reported that Xi expressed irritation when the Ukraine conflict was raised, emphasizing that it is a European conflict requiring European participation. Steinmeier noted Xi's explicit stance that Europeans must be at the table for such discussions.

European Allies Prepare Unified Response Strategy

In response to the potential exclusion of Europe from major diplomatic talks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is mobilizing allied support. Zelensky announced preparations for a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing to define a strong European position. He also scheduled a productive meeting of the Ramstein group for the following week to signal continued military support.

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Europe has selected five nations to represent its interests in future negotiations. France, Britain, Poland, Germany, and Italy have been chosen to send representatives to upcoming Ukraine talks. Zelensky warned that the Shenzhen summit risks becoming a 21st-century version of the 1945 Yalta conference, where great powers could redraw spheres of influence without smaller nations.

Diplomatic efforts to end the five-year war have stalled, with Russia maintaining hardline territorial demands. Zelensky emphasized that the trilateral format must evolve to include broader international consensus. The upcoming coalition meetings aim to ensure Ukraine is not left without support in determining the future of the conflict.