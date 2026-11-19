The Kerch Bridge, which connects Russia to occupied Crimea, was struck by Ukraine for the third time this week.

Ukrainian forces have struck the bridge linking Russia to occupied Crimea for the third time this week, just hours before a crucial meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

The Kerch Bridge, a symbol of Putin’s power and a critical supply route for the Russian military, was struck by Ukrainian drones during an overnight attack. The extent of the damage is not yet clear.

Also read Ukraine Strikes Kerch Bridge Severing Critical Crimea Link

"As a result of a nighttime drone attack, train services on the railway section of the Crimean Bridge have been temporarily suspended," the Kremlin said in a statement on Telegram, adding that no civilians had been injured in the attack. Kyiv has not yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but it comes after Ukraine destroyed a key section of the bridge with an FP-5 Flamingo Cruise missile on Tuesday, sending its main road arch crumbling into the sea while leaving a large gap in the 12-mile bridge.

The strike comes as Vladimir Putin is set to meet with both Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping for a three-way summit on Thursday. The three leaders are reportedly set to discuss matters regarding “safeguarding world peace. ” This is a developing story. More to follow.

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The Kerch Bridge, a symbol of Putin’s power and a critical supply route for the Russian military, was struck by Ukrainian drones during an overnight attack. The extent of the damage is not yet clear.

"As a result of a nighttime drone attack, train services on the railway section of the Crimean Bridge have been temporarily suspended," the Kremlin said in a statement on Telegram, adding that no civilians had been injured in the attack.destroyed a key section of the bridge with an FP-5 Flamingo Cruise missile on Tuesday, sending its main road arch crumbling into the sea while leaving a large gap in the 12-mile bridge. The strike comes as Vladimir Putin is set to meet with both Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping for a three-way summit on Thursday.

The three leaders are reportedly set to discuss matters regarding “safeguarding world peace. ”