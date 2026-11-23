Ukraine confirms the sinking of the Russian Corvette Mercury and damage to cargo ship Angara in a long-range drone operation in Benghazi, Libya.

Ukraine has officially confirmed the destruction of the Russian Corvette Mercury in a remote drone strike off the coast of Benghazi, Libya, on Sunday 22nd. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the operation as exemplary, noting that Moscow is now paying for its aggression even at a strategic distance far removed from the Ukrainian front lines. The attack, conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine ( SBU), involved unmanned surface vehicles that bypassed Russian defenses to sink the modern warship and damage a second vessel in international waters.

SBU Details Drone Mechanics and Strike Execution

The Security Service of Ukraine disclosed that the operation utilized seven Ukrainian-made attack sea drones, described as semi-autonomous speedboat-type hulls equipped with explosives, fuel sensors, and communication systems. These unmanned vessels successfully penetrated Russian defenses despite active attempts to destroy them from the air, water, and land. Video footage released by Ukrainian authorities shows the drones clustering their attacks amidships and astern of the Mercury to maximize internal damage to critical machinery spaces.

Also read Ukraine Claims Naval Drones Sank Russian Corvette in Libyan Port

One segment of the attack footage captures a missile or rocket skipping across the water towards a drone, appearing to launch from a distant shore. This defensive measure failed to disable the incoming unmanned boats, which continued their approach unimpeded. The SBU emphasized that the enemy's countermeasures were unsuccessful, allowing the Ukrainian drones to achieve their objective of sinking the corvette without suffering significant losses during the engagement.

Strategic Roles of Mercury and MV Angara

The Corvette Mercury, a Steregushchiy-class ship commissioned in 2023, served as a primary escort for Russian merchant convoys in the Mediterranean. According to the SBU, its main responsibility was protecting the cargo ship MV Angara, which was part of Russia's so-called Syrian Express supply chain. This logistical network was critical for delivering supplies to Russian forces stationed in Syria and Libya, making both vessels legitimate military targets for Ukrainian forces.

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The MV Angara was also struck during the operation, with President Zelensky confirming a target hit on the cargo ship as it sailed off the Libyan coast. The SBU stated that destroying these vessels directly impaired the military capabilities of the Russian Federation. By targeting the logistical backbone of Russian operations in the region, Ukraine aims to disrupt supply lines and force Moscow to account for its military actions even in distant theaters of operation.

Satellite Evidence and Harbor Security Failures

Commercial satellite imagery captured by Vantor on November 22, 2026, shows the Mercury mostly submerged alongside the pier in Benghazi's old harbor. The images reveal scattered debris and darkened areas along the dock, confirming the severity of the damage sustained during the drone assault. The vessel had been moored in a comparatively underused area of the port, which had been earmarked for future development as a cruise terminal, yet lacked adequate defensive positioning.

Notably, satellite analysis indicates that the Mercury operated without standard harbor security measures. There was no physical barrier, such as a rope, chain, or net, strung across the harbor mouth to ensnare incoming ships or torpedoes. Instead, only an improvised boom made of small boats was erected after the attack occurred. The Russian ship also appeared to lack pintle guns or other defensive armament, leaving it practically undefended against the low-profile unmanned threats.

Geopolitical Constraints and Future Implications

The Mercury's presence in the Mediterranean was a result of geopolitical constraints imposed on the Russian Black Sea Fleet. The closure of the Bosphorus Straits to warships by Turkey, under the 1936 Montreux Convention, prevented the Corvette from returning to its home base in Sevastopol. This restriction forced the vessel to remain in foreign waters, where it operated under constant threat of Ukrainian asymmetric warfare tactics.

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The fall of the Assad regime in Syria has further complicated Russia's military logistics, limiting access to former facilities in Tartus. Russian warships have since utilized the spartan facilities in Libya, potentially increasing their vulnerability to long-range strikes. The destruction of the Mercury and damage to the MV Angara mark a significant escalation in Ukraine's ability to project power and disrupt Russian supply chains across the Mediterranean basin.