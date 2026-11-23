President Zelenskyy confirms Ukrainian naval drones sank the Russian corvette Merkury off Libya, sparking UN calls for investigation and regional diplomatic tension.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that Ukrainian forces successfully executed a complex naval operation off the coast of Libya, resulting in the sinking of a Russian corvette, the destruction of a military helicopter, and strikes against a cargo vessel. The incident, which took place on Sunday, marks a significant expansion of the conflict beyond traditional battlefields.

Zelenskyy Confirms Successful Naval Drone Strike Details

Zelenskyy detailed the operation in a post on the social media platform X on Monday, stating that seven Ukrainian-made naval drones were deployed to achieve specific strategic objectives. He confirmed that the primary target, the Russian corvette Merkury, was sunk despite efforts by Russian forces to repel the assault. The Merkury had been commissioned in 2023 and was among the targeted assets in this unprecedented overseas engagement.

Also read Russian Corvette Merkury Hit by Drone in Libyan Benghazi Port

The President noted that the operation also resulted in the destruction of a Ka-27 military helicopter. Additionally, Zelenskyy stated that a second target, the Russian dry cargo vessel MV ANGARA, was successfully hit. Kiev has accused Moscow of utilizing this specific vessel to transport weapons, describing the strike as a direct response to Russian aggression.

Zelenskyy thanked the Security Service of Ukraine and other Defence Forces personnel for their role in the mission. He emphasized that the group continues to develop Ukrainian weapons and conduct operations in designated waters, asserting that the targets set for the mission were fully achieved.

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United Nations Calls for Independent Investigation

The United Nations Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) expressed serious concern regarding the attacks and called for an immediate, independent, and transparent investigation. The mission stated on X that Libya cannot afford to become a battleground for foreign conflicts and urged all parties to ensure accountability for the violence in the region.

Local authorities in Benghazi, where the port attack occurred, reported that the incident caused an explosion and a fire that severely damaged the vessel. At least ten Russian and Libyan crew members were injured in the blast. Libyan officials stated that the ship had stopped for refueling and supplies while returning to Russia, adding that a joint investigation with Moscow had been launched.

Despite initial claims of no responsibility, the Ukrainian government has now openly claimed the operation. Russian Ambassador to Libya Aydar Aganin stated that these attacks on Russian vessels in Benghazi are part of Ukraine's attempt to expand the conflict to maritime areas far from the actual combat zone.

Regional Reactions and Albanian Denial of Involvement

In response to reports suggesting the attack originated from Albanian territory, the Albanian foreign ministry issued a strong denial on Monday. The ministry described the reports as inaccurate and stated that Albania was not involved, nor did it make its territory available for the launch or facilitation of the attack.

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Albanian officials urged those circulating the allegations to issue corrections and exercise due diligence when reporting on sensitive matters. This diplomatic friction highlights the broader regional impact of the escalation, with neighboring countries and international bodies carefully monitoring the situation to prevent further destabilization.

Meanwhile, television reports indicated that naval and air force units intercepted more than twelve explosive-laden sea drones off Benghazi. The Libya operation is widely viewed as a significant escalation, representing the first time Kiev has claimed responsibility for attacking a Russian naval vessel within a Libyan port, challenging the established boundaries of the ongoing war.