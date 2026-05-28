Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been 'very persistent' in pressing the United States to provide his country with more Patriot air defense missiles, while Sweden has announced plans to donate 16 older Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine once the purchase of 20 advanced Gripen jets for $2.9 billion is completed. Ukraine has also entered into joint drone production agreements with countries in the European Union, and has been successful in limiting Russia's ability to transport personnel and supplies to the front line with its drone warfare experience.

Ukraine 's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Sweden 's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson held a joint news conference at the F16 air flotilla in Uppsala, Sweden , where they discussed Ukraine 's request for more Patriot air defense missiles from the United States.

Zelenskyy stated that he has not yet received a reply to a letter he sent to President Donald Trump and Congress earlier this week, and warned that deliveries to Ukraine are falling dangerously short. The Ukrainian capital is bracing for further heavy bombardments, but foreign diplomats have continued to operate in the capital despite Moscow's recommendation to leave before potential 'systemic strikes' on Kyiv.

Ukraine plans to purchase 20 advanced Gripen fighter jets from Sweden for $2.9 billion, with Sweden also donating 16 older Gripen models once the purchase goes through. The combat aircraft will be especially helpful in stopping Russian planes that launch powerful glide bombs at Ukraine, and Sweden will provide maintenance and training for the planes.

Ukraine has also entered into joint drone production agreements with countries in the European Union, and has been successful in limiting Russia's ability to transport personnel and supplies to the front line with its drone warfare experience. Russia has occupied about 20% of Ukraine so far, including the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized in 2014.

The cost of capturing that land has been huge, with the Institute for the Study of War estimating that Russia's military losses have been significant, with Ukraine's successful midrange and front-line drone strike campaigns limiting Russia's ability to transport personnel and supplies to the front line. Sweden is also 'extremely eager' to learn from Ukraine's drone warfare experience, particularly in the Gulf Arab region, where they have helped to strengthen air defenses during the Iran war.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been 'very persistent' in pressing the United States to provide his country with more Patriot air defense missiles, and has warned that deliveries to Ukraine are falling dangerously short. The Ukrainian capital is bracing for further heavy bombardments, but foreign diplomats have continued to operate in the capital despite Moscow's recommendation to leave before potential 'systemic strikes' on Kyiv.

Ukraine plans to purchase 20 advanced Gripen fighter jets from Sweden for $2.9 billion, with Sweden also donating 16 older Gripen models once the purchase goes through. The combat aircraft will be especially helpful in stopping Russian planes that launch powerful glide bombs at Ukraine, and Sweden will provide maintenance and training for the planes.

Ukraine has also entered into joint drone production agreements with countries in the European Union, and has been successful in limiting Russia's ability to transport personnel and supplies to the front line with its drone warfare experience. Russia has occupied about 20% of Ukraine so far, including the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized in 2014.

The cost of capturing that land has been huge, with the Institute for the Study of War estimating that Russia's military losses have been significant, with Ukraine's successful midrange and front-line drone strike campaigns limiting Russia's ability to transport personnel and supplies to the front line. Sweden is also 'extremely eager' to learn from Ukraine's drone warfare experience, particularly in the Gulf Arab region, where they have helped to strengthen air defenses during the Iran war





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