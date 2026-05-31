Ukraine's President Zelensky Celebrates Successful Drone Strikes Against Russia

Ukraine's President Zelensky has celebrated successful drone strikes deep in Russian territory overnight against aircraft, missiles, and oil targets. Drones caused fires at Putin's oil facilities overnight into Saturday, Ukrainian officials said, in what appeared to be the latest attack on Moscow's vital industry. Ukrainian drones also targeted aircraft and missile weaponry, authorities said.

Ukraine 's President Zelensky has celebrated successful drone strikes deep in Russia n territory overnight against aircraft, missiles, and oil targets . Drones caused fires at Putin's oil facilities overnight into Saturday, Ukrainian officials said, in what appeared to be the latest attack on Moscow's vital industry.

Authorities in the Rostov region reported a fire breaking out at an oil depot in Armavir, while officials in the neighbouring Krasnodar region reported a fire at an oil depot in Taganrog. Ukrainian drones also destroyed two Russian Tu-142 naval aircraft and an Iskander ballistic missile system. Footage posted to social media by Ukrainian authorities showed the aftermath of the strikes. Russia's Defence Ministry said that its forces had downed 127 drones overnight.

In the neighbouring Krasnodar region, a fire at an oil depot in Armavir was brought under control. Ukraine has recently expanded its mid- and long-range strike capabilities, deploying drone and missile technology to battle Russia's invasion. Attacks on Russian oil assets have become almost daily occurrences. Russia has used its long-range ballistic missiles to damage Ukraine's power grid and cities.

Zelensky warns Russia is prepping 'new massive attack' after drone strike in Romania. After a Russian drone struck an apartment block in eastern Romania this week, injuring two people, Zelensky again warned of the expected attack. The incursion added to concerns that the war could spread across the alliance's borders, and drew strong condemnation across Europe.

Zelensky is being 'very persistent' in pressing the United States to provide his country with more Patriot air defence missiles that can counter devastating Russian ballistic missile attacks. He added: 'We have intel indicating that Russia is preparing a new massive attack. Please pay attention to air raid alerts and stay safe.

'Air defense and the continued need to help Ukraine protect its skies are our key priorities. I am grateful to every partner, every leader, and every country that is ready to help and that implements our arrangements in full.





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Ukraine Russia Drone Strikes Oil Targets Aircraft Missiles Oil Facilities Fire Attack Air Defence Patriot Air Defence Missiles Russian Tu-142 Naval Aircraft Iskander Ballistic Missile System Air Raid Alerts Air Defence Key Priorities Partner Leader Country Implements Our Arrangements In Full

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