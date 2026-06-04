Ukraine's Long-Range Drone Campaign Targets Russia's Oil Industry, Embarrassing Kremlin, and Compounding Military and Economic Setbacks

Ukraine's increasingly effective long-range drone campaign is piling pressure on Vladimir Putin, striking at the heart of Russia's oil industry, embarrassing the Kremlin on the world stage, and compounding a growing list of military and economic setbacks. The latest blow came on Wednesday when Ukraine staged a massive attack on a major oil port in St Petersburg just hours before the opening of Putin's flagship international investment summit.

Ukraine 's increasingly effective long-range drone campaign is piling pressure on Vladimir Putin, striking at the heart of Russia 's oil industry, embarrassing the Kremlin on the world stage, and compounding a growing list of military and economic setbacks.

The latest blow came on Wednesday when Ukraine staged a massive attack on a major oil port in St Petersburg just hours before the opening of Putin's flagship international investment summit. The oil terminal on the Gulf of Finland is one of Russia's largest fuel storage and export facilities, handling 12.5 million tonnes of fuel annually.

The strike occurred shortly before the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, known as 'Russia's Davos', where Putin seeks to project economic strength and international relevance despite Western sanctions and the war in Ukraine. The attack made a mockery of the forum's theme, 'Pragmatic dialogue - the path to a stable future', while also exposing glaring weaknesses in Russian air defences. The facility is located just 12 miles from the forum venue, yet Moscow failed to prevent the strike.

It is the latest in a string of successful Ukrainian long-range attacks that have increasingly targeted the infrastructure underpinning Russia's war effort. Over recent months, Kyiv has repeatedly struck refineries, oil terminals, pumping stations, and export facilities deep inside Russian territory.

Volodymyr Zelensky brought the war to the dictator's birthplace setting ablaze a key oil port Among the most significant targets were the NORSI refinery near Nizhny Novgorod, Russia's fourth largest refinery with capacity to process 16 million metric tonnes of oil annually. It suspended operations on April 5 following a drone attack. The Moscow refinery was also hit on May 19 and the Ryazan refinery on the 15th, which accounts for almost five per cent of Russia's refining volumes.

The Perm refinery, which processed around 12.6 million metric tonnes of oil in 2024, halted processing on May 7 after a drone attack caused a fire and damaged equipment. Ukraine has also hit facilities at Tuapse on the Black Sea, the Syzran refinery in Samara, the Novokuibyshevsk refinery, the Bashneft-Novoil refinery in Ufa, and the giant Ust-Luga processing complex. Russian export infrastructure and navy have also come under sustained attack.

Ukrainian drones have struck ports on both the Baltic and Black Seas, targeted oil tankers and military vessels, and damaged facilities linked to the key export terminal at Primorsk, one of Russia's largest oil gateways. The nearby naval base of Kronstadt was also targeted on Wednesday, with up to four ships hit, including the £120 million corvette Boykiy.

The cumulative effect has been to place increasing strain on Russia's energy sector, which remains the primary source of funding for the Kremlin's war machine. Ukraine's stepped-up strikes on targets inside Russia allow Kyiv to negotiate the end of the war on an equal footing, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday. He hailed his army's overnight strikes on Saint Petersburg as a 'fair' response to Russian attacks on his country and threatened to further ramp up Kyiv's retaliatory hits.

'I believe these are fair strikes. Just a day ago, there was a massive attack. We responded accordingly,' Zelensky told reporters in Kyiv, adding: 'It's just a matter of time before we can scale up the intensity of our responses.

' The attacks come at a particularly difficult moment for Putin as warnings grow that Russia's economy is coming under severe pressure. According to Bloomberg, Russia's Finance Ministry and central bank have warned that the government's budget deficit could widen to dangerous levels if military spending continues at its current pace.

Vladimir Putin has been warned that his war in Ukraine is unaffordable A house is on fire after a Ukrainian drone attack in the village of Subbotino, Naro-Fominsk District, in the Moscow region Officials are reportedly debating spending cuts as the Kremlin struggles to balance the soaring costs of the war. Domestically, cuts have been proposed to defence spending, with officials advising it will be difficult to fix Russia's stretched finances without finding a solution.

However, disagreement among policymakers has emerged, with senior Defence Ministry figures and some Kremlin officials committed to fulfilling Putin's wartime objectives arguing that military spending should be shielded from cuts. They argue that reducing defence expenditure would inflict significant harm on the economy, given the large number of businesses that depend on military contracts.

According to several people familiar with the discussions, Putin has instructed Finance Ministry officials to identify savings in other areas of the budget before considering reductions to defence spendin





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