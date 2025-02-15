Ukraine's Defense Industries: A Key to Post-War Economic Recovery?

Can Ukraine's robust defense industry, bolstered by Western support, become a catalyst for economic growth and recovery after the war?

Defense industries could serve as a key driver in Ukraine's economic recovery after the war, according to Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's former foreign minister. Speaking to Business Insider in an interview, Kuleba emphasized the potential of these industries to fuel the nation's economic revival. 'When I look at defense industries, I think of how to turn them into a driving force of Ukraine's economic revival,' he stated.

Kuleba acknowledged the ongoing 'complete restructuring of Ukraine's economy' in the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.Despite economic challenges, including a 28.8% GDP contraction in 2022, Ukraine has demonstrated resilience. Its economy rebounded by 5.3% in 2023, with projections for 3.4% to 3.6% growth in 2024, partly attributed to defense spending, according to the OECD. This resurgence is fueled by over $220 billion in Western military aid and the strategic shift of both private and state-run companies towards the defense sector. Kuleba envisions a new economy emerging, one where the private sector can leverage Ukraine's defense technology advancements, such as AI-piloted drones and autonomous vehicles, for civilian applications.He posed, 'Why cannot the same technology be applied to analyzing the economy, the movement of goods and services in the country, and optimizing them to make them more cost-efficient and customer-oriented?' Kuleba is not alone in his optimistic outlook. Oleksandr Kamyshin, Ukraine's former minister of strategic industries, has expressed his belief that Ukraine could become the 'arsenal of the free world.' Military and economic analysts predict Ukraine's emergence as a European defense powerhouse post-war. William Courtney, an adjunct senior fellow at RAND Corporation and a former US ambassador, highlights Ukraine's potential to become a cost-competitive producer of various military equipment, filling a gap in European defense capabilities. He identifies software, AI, robotics, and wheeled vehicles as key areas where Ukraine has made significant strides and could lead in Europe.However, some analysts remain cautious. Kateryna Bondar, a fellow with the Wadhwani AI Center at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, cautions that Ukraine's weak judicial system and lack of robust intellectual property protection legislation may hinder foreign investment. 'Capital can come only from abroad,' she emphasizes, 'but we haven't seen really considerable investment, and the reason for that is really the absence of trust in the government, in legislation, and in the judicial system.' Despite these challenges, Western defense companies have established a presence in Ukraine, including German arms maker Rheinmetall, American defense contractor AeroVironment, and KNDS, a French-German defense group. Charles Lichfield, deputy director of the Atlantic Council's GeoEconomics Center, acknowledges that Ukraine will need to prioritize domestic defense needs and deter future attacks, potentially limiting export opportunities. RAND researchers stress the importance of security guarantees against future aggression to build investor confidence and encourage long-term commitments in Ukraine.





