Ukraine's Critical Minerals: A Potential Partnership with the US

This article explores the potential for a mutually beneficial agreement between Ukraine and the US regarding access to Ukraine's critical minerals. The author, Roman Opimakh, Director General of Ukrainian Geological Survey, highlights key minerals such as titanium, graphite, lithium, beryllium, and REEs, emphasizing their strategic importance in the global market.

The views expressed here are solely of the author: Roman Opimakh, Director General of Ukrainian Geological Survey. Recently, President Donald Trump initiated access to Ukraine’s critical minerals in return for US military support in a war with Russia. The attraction of strategic investors in the development of critical minerals was also a measure of the Victory Plan, presented by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

\Below, I will try to describe which minerals could be a part of a mutually beneficial agreement between Ukraine and the US. The industry of critical raw materials for battery and modern technology manufacturing is one of the fast-growing sectors, where Ukraine can integrate with international and regional value chains, diversifying and de-risking global demand. \Ukraine holds 23 of the 50 strategic materials identified by the US as critical, and 26 out of the 34 recognized by the EU as critically important. Particularly, Ukraine holds very competitive positions in five key ones: titanium, graphite, lithium, beryllium, and REEs. Today, this group of minerals in Ukraine is partially developed and almost not used for the production of metal alloys and finished goods. Currently, there are 30 licenses issued for their development, managing several important industrial assets, which are still capable of fabricating metal titanium, aluminum, silicon, germanium, and gallium. \Titanium is a critical raw material for industries such as aerospace, defense, chemical, and pigment fabrication. Ukraine holds the largest titanium reserves in Europe, ranking in the top-5 for titanium rutile reserves, capable of meeting US and EU metallic titanium demand for over 25 years. The global titanium supply chain is heavily reliant on China and Russia, both controlling a significant portion of production and processing (especially in the metal value chain). Should Russia impose an export ban on metallic titanium, it would significantly impact Boeing, Airbus, and the aerospace and defense sectors, which rely on this metal for high-strength, corrosion-resistant applications. Ukraine has extensive experience in titanium mining and processing in slag and sponge, but it has no melting capacity. Ukraine holds several deposits with no operators, one of them is the largest hard-rock ilmenite globally – Stremyhorodske, similar to giants such as Norwegian Tellnes and Canadian Lac Tio. Therefore, Ukraine proposes foreign investors to partner with and invest in its domestic titanium industry, encouraging the construction of new melting fabrication, as well as the production of non-metallic products (white pigment) based on existing industrial sites in the Zhytomyr and Dnipropetrovsk regions. \Only a few countries in the world are engaged in mining and processing of beryllium ores. There is one explored Perzhansk beryllium deposit in Ukraine, a license for the development of which was granted in 2019 to a Beryllium oxide reserves of this deposit amount to 13.9 Kt, capable of satisfying over 20 years of global production. Demand for batteries is expected to multiply in the next decade, but 90% of the battery supply chain, particularly lithium processing, is controlled by China. Lithium reserves in Ukraine are insignificant on a global scale, while at the same time, they make up roughly a third of the proven deposits of European countries, which positions it as a potentially important supplier of carbonate or hydroxide to the European battery industry. one of them is licensed , and one is a promising occurrence. Unfortunately, two of four lithium sites are currently in the temporarily occupied territory. The necessary investments at the first stage of mining and production of carbonate or hydroxide are from $150 to 350 million for one project. \Ukraine can supply battery factories with natural graphite concentrate, which can later be refined into active anode material for battery cells. There are six known deposits, one of which is operated by Australian public company Volt Resources, whose products are supplied to many countries around the world, including the USA, and licenses were issued for three more deposits in 2019 and 2021 (Ukrainian BGV Group, Turkish Onur Group). The total amount of necessary investments for the modernization and construction of fabrication facilities for the production of high-purity spherical graphite at the two deposits is estimated at $650 million. Opportunity for the extraction of tantalum and niobium and REEs are largely related to the development of the Novopoltava phosphate deposit and the Azov deposit of rare earth metals (both are temporarily outside the control of Ukraine) and potentially several other occurrences, together with the establishment of technologies for their extraction from ilmenite ores, especially accumulated in wastes of the production of seven operating mining and beneficiation enterprises





