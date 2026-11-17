Ukraine and Russia launch major strikes on critical infrastructure including the Crimean Bridge just days before the historic Shenzhen summit between Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, and Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian forces launched a fresh offensive against the strategic Crimean Bridge on November 16, 2026, marking the second consecutive night of successful strikes against this critical logistical artery. This military escalation occurred simultaneously with renewed Russia n missile and drone attacks on major infrastructure in Kiev, intensifying hostilities just days before a pivotal diplomatic gathering in Shenzhen, China. The coordinated cross-border operations underscore the volatility of the conflict as global leaders prepare for a historic trilateral meeting that promises to reshape geopolitical dynamics.

The strikes on the Crimean Bridge have caused immediate disruption, with Sergei Aksyonov, the Moscow-appointed governor of Crimea, confirming that traffic on the symbolic link has been suspended. Traffic had already been halted for nearly 17 hours following a previous attack, highlighting the persistent vulnerability of this vital supply route for Russian military and civilian traffic in the annexed region. Ukraine's assault on the bridge serves as a direct challenge to Russian control, demonstrating Kyiv's continued capability to inflict significant damage on Moscow's strategic assets deep behind enemy lines.

Also read Ukraine strikes Putin's prized bridge for first time in 18 months

In response to Ukrainian operations, Russia's defense ministry reported shooting down 1,441 Ukrainian drones during a massive overnight barrage. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin confirmed that over 300 of these unmanned aerial vehicles were specifically targeting the capital city itself. This intense aerial assault was part of a broader campaign to degrade Ukrainian infrastructure and maintain pressure on the capital during a sensitive diplomatic window.

Russian forces struck two major bridges in Kiev, causing significant disruptions to heating and water supplies for residents in the Ukrainian capital. Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced these severe infrastructure damages on his Telegram channel, noting that city authorities have closed both bridges to traffic to manage the aftermath. The dual attacks on Kiev's infrastructure demonstrate a continued escalation in kinetic operations, directly impacting civilian life despite ongoing high-level diplomatic efforts to find a path to peace.

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US President Donald Trump announced that the Ukraine war would be a primary topic during his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. This summit is scheduled for Thursday in Shenzhen, China, bringing together leaders from three major global powers for the first time in this configuration. The timing of the military exchanges suggests a deliberate attempt by both Kyiv and Moscow to assert strength and influence the narrative before negotiations begin, with fighting grinding into another winter without a breakthrough.

European officials have joined the diplomatic fray, with representatives from France, Britain, Germany, Poland, and Italy participating in online discussions with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The goal of these parallel talks is to facilitate direct engagement between Kyiv and Moscow to end the conflict, which launched in February 2022. Jared Kushner confirmed that national security advisers from European nations and EU officials participated in these strategizing sessions, aiming to ensure broader international consensus than in previous rounds of talks.

Ukrainian officials have expressed deep concern that the Shenzhen meeting could resemble the 1945 Yalta Conference, fearing a potential redistribution of spheres of influence that ignores Ukrainian sovereignty. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that the meeting might only encourage Vladimir Putin to prolong the war, suggesting that such high-level dialogues without Ukrainian agency could be counterproductive. These fears are rooted in the historical precedent where major powers carved up post-war boundaries with little regard for smaller nations involved in the conflict.

Conversely, a Kremlin spokesperson dismissed these comparisons as political science exercises unrelated to reality, insisting that neither Russia nor China intends to decide the fate of the world unilaterally. China has cited safeguarding world peace as the general theme for the summit, avoiding specific details on the topics of discussion beyond promoting strategic stability in major power relations. The White House had earlier signaled that the war might not be addressed, but Trump's recent confirmation signals a significant shift in US diplomatic engagement.

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The upcoming summit represents a significant shift in diplomatic engagement, as it includes the United States, Russia, and China directly, a format previously avoided due to Russian desires to exclude Europeans. The inclusion of European representatives in parallel talks aims to balance this dynamic, yet the immediate impact on the ground remains limited by continued heavy fighting. Observers are closely watching how these preliminary engagements and the concurrent military strikes influence the final agreements reached in Shenzhen.

Despite the high stakes of the diplomatic maneuvering, the physical reality on the ground continues to be defined by destruction and resilience. The strikes on the Crimean Bridge and Kiev infrastructure indicate that military pressure will persist regardless of diplomatic outcomes. As the world watches the trilateral meeting, the simultaneous bombardment of key strategic points in Ukraine suggests that the path to peace remains fraught with immediate and tangible dangers for civilians and military forces alike.