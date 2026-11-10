Ukraine Russia Peace Talks Begin in Abu Dhabi Under US Brokerage

US-brokered Ukraine Russia negotiations commence in Abu Dhabi on November 10 2026. European officials demand a role in security framework discussions as both sides remain far apart on territorial concessions and post-war guarantees.

Ukraine and Russia officials initiated US-brokered peace negotiations in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, marking the first direct dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv since February of this year. The two-day diplomatic session, convened by the United States and hosted by the United Arab Emirates, aims to address the ongoing conflict that has devastated the region for more than four and a half years. US President Donald Trump stated last week that a broad agreement to end the war and guarantee security in Europe could be within reach, signaling a renewed push for a resolution to the deadliest conflict on the continent since World War II.

US Mediation Role and Negotiation Mechanics

The United States is leading the mediation effort through special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who are set to facilitate discussions between the two warring nations. These talks represent a significant diplomatic shift, as Washington seeks to leverage its influence to bring both sides to the table after months of stalled progress. The negotiations take place in the capital city of Abu Dhabi, where representatives from both delegations are meeting to discuss potential frameworks for a lasting settlement.

Also read US-mediated talks on ending the war between Russia and Ukraine begin in Abu Dhabi

Key elements of the proposed discussion include establishing a new post-war security architecture for Europe, which Russian officials believe is the primary focus of the talks. However, the US delegation acknowledges that significant gaps remain between the parties. Russian forces currently hold approximately a fifth of Ukrainian territory, and Moscow continues to insist on Ukraine surrendering the entire eastern region of Donbass before any peace deal can be finalized. This stance remains a major obstacle, as Kyiv has firmly rejected any territorial concessions.

European Demand for Security Inclusion

European officials are actively seeking a formal role in these discussions, arguing that they must be involved in efforts to end the conflict affecting their continent. The latest US diplomatic initiative has prompted leaders across Europe to demand a seat at the negotiating table, citing their strategic interest in the outcome. Rustem Umerov, Ukraine's chief negotiator, confirmed that Kyiv has held separate preliminary discussions with European, NATO, and EU representatives, as well as the two US envoys, to ensure broader participation.

Advertisement

We are doing everything to ensure that Europe is a participant in the diplomatic process, Umerov stated before the main meeting began. France echoed this sentiment, asserting that there could be no lasting peace in Ukraine without directly addressing European security concerns. This position underscores the international dimension of the conflict, as stakeholders from multiple continents are now intertwined in the diplomatic process. The inclusion of European powers is viewed as essential for providing credible security guarantees that would underpin any future agreement.

Competing Positions on Territorial Concessions

The core dispute remains territorial, with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refusing to hand over land that Ukrainian forces have died defending. Zelenskyy claimed on Monday that Ukraine's negotiating position is strengthening due to recent battlefield successes, including the recapture of some territory in the coal-mining area of Donetsk. He argued that Russia is suffering record losses, a claim that Moscow has disputed, and urged Washington to persuade the Kremlin to accept an end to the war.

Conversely, a source within the Russian delegation indicated that Moscow is not prepared to abandon its demand for control over the Donbass region. US negotiators believe that both Zelenskyy and Putin might be willing to make limited compromises on territorial issues, with each side offering concessions to break the deadlock. A proposed deal previously outlined by US officials suggested that Ukraine would receive an end to hostilities, security guarantees, and a roadmap toward European Union membership. However, a senior Ukrainian official strongly denied that Kyiv would consider such territorial concessions under current conditions.

Impact on Future Security and Next Steps

The outcome of these Abu Dhabi talks will likely shape the security landscape for Europe in the coming decades. If successful, the agreement could establish a robust framework for post-war stability, including multinational security guarantees and pathways for Ukraine's integration into Western institutions like the EU. The immediate next steps involve two days of intensive negotiations, during which mediators will attempt to narrow the gap between the conflicting positions on borders and security arrangements.

Advertisement

President Trump expressed optimism ahead of the talks, noting a very strong inclination toward ending the war and observing that both sides are tired of fighting. This sentiment follows his recent private meeting with Vladimir Putin's envoy at the White House, where he predicted a peace agreement could emerge soon. While previous US efforts have not yielded results, the current momentum and the presence of high-level mediators suggest a critical juncture in the conflict. The international community is watching closely to see if these negotiations can translate rhetoric into a durable peace settlement that prevents further escalation.