President Zelenskyy refused to sign a deal with the US regarding the utilization of Ukraine's rare earth minerals, citing the lack of concrete security guarantees in the proposal. While the US offered the deal as a way to 'compensate' for aid and spur Ukraine's economy, Zelenskyy insisted on linking any mineral extraction to security measures that would deter future Russian aggression.

Ukrainian officials were instructed not to sign an agreement with the United States regarding rare earth minerals because the document focused on US interests and did not offer specific security guarantees in return, according to current and former officials familiar with the talks.

The proposal centered on how the US could utilize Ukraine's rare earth minerals “as compensation” for support already provided to Ukraine by the Biden administration and as payment for future aid, said current and former Ukrainian officials who spoke anonymously to be able to express themselves freely. A senior White House official called Zelenskyy's rejection “shortsighted”. Ukraine has large reserves of critical minerals used in the aerospace, defense, and nuclear industries. The Trump administration has indicated interest in accessing them to reduce dependence on China, but Zelenskyy said any exploitation should be linked to security guarantees for Ukraine that deter future Russian aggression. “I didn’t let the ministers sign an agreement relevant because, in my opinion, it is not ready to protect us, our interest,” Zelenskyy told The Associated Press on Saturday on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany. \Soldiers disappeared from the Central African Republic were kidnapped by Russian mercenaries. The US presented Ukraine with a document, but “there are no very concrete things about security guarantees in this document,” Zelenskyy told AP. “For me it is very important the connection between some kind of security guarantees and some kind of investment,” the Ukrainian president stated. Zelenskyy did not go into details about why he ordered his officials not to sign the document presented to Ukrainian authorities Wednesday by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bassett during a visit to Kyiv. \White House National Security Council Spokesperson Brian Hughes did not explicitly confirm the offer but said in a statement that “President Zelenskyy is being shortsighted about the excellent opportunity that the Trump administration has presented to Ukraine.” The Trump administration is reluctant to send additional US aid to Ukraine and Hughes said an agreement on minerals would allow American taxpayers to “recover” the money sent to Kyiv while growing the Ukrainian economy. Hughes added that the White House believes “binding economic ties with the United States will be the best guarantee against future aggressions and an integral part of durable peace.” He added that “United States recognizes this, the Russians recognize it and the Ukrainians must recognize it.” US officials who met with their Ukrainian counterparts in Munich were focused on trade, and specifically on the details of mineral exploration and how to form a possible partnership to do so with Ukraine, said the senior official. The potential value of the deposits in Ukraine has not yet been commented on, as much of it has not been explored or is near the front line. The US proposal apparently did not consider how the deposits would be secured in case of continued Russian aggression. The official suggested that the US did not have “ready answers” to that question and that one of the conclusions from the talks in Munich will be how to secure any mineral extraction operation in Ukraine that involves people and infrastructure. Any agreement must be in accordance with Ukrainian law and acceptable to the Ukrainian people, said the senior Ukrainian official.





